Along with James Gunn's Superman, it's fair to say that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Except for a few posters and behind-the-scenes photos, almost no new looks at Marvel's First Family have been revealed since the project began filming in late July, until today. On the first day of New York Comic-Con, the first look at H.E.R.B.I.E. in The Fantastic Four: First Steps was revealed thanks to TheDirect.com. H.E.R.B.I.E. features on a brand-new Marvel logo that was unveiled at the convention, one that also features several characters from Thunderbolts*, including David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. Harrison Ford's Red Hulk also features in the poster along with his Captain America: Brave New World co-star, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch.

It's unknown at this time who is playing H.E.R.B.I.E., as all roles other than the core four, Galactus, and the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer are being kept under wraps, but Marvel has assembled one of its most impressive ensembles yet for a non-Avengers movie for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby have been tapped to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm, with Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach filling out the other half of the family as Johnny Storm and The Thing. Julia Garner will play the Shalla-Bal version of The Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson has been cast as Galactus. Other names in undisclosed roles include Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.

What Else Is Coming in 2025 for Marvel?

Image via The Direct

Marvel will open the year with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, 2025, and follow it up with Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ series starring Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal that's confirmed to release in March of next year. Thunderbolts* will be next up after Daredevil: Born Again, as the Marvel anti-hero team-up flick is currently slated to drop on May 2, 2025. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is next on the slate for July 11, and Blade is still scheduled to drop on November 7, 2025, but the film will likely be delayed again due to ongoing production issues.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Cast Pedro Pascal , Vanessa Kirby , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Ian Springer

