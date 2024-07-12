The Big Picture Paul Walter Hauser is preparing for his role in The Fantastic Four by diving into comic books and the screenplay to bring a unique take to the film.

Marvel's upcoming movie The Fantastic Four will be a period piece set in the 1960s, adding to the mystery and uniqueness of the project.

Marvel has a packed lineup for 2025, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four, showcasing their commitment to quality content.

One of Marvel's biggest projects of next year and arguably of all time, just got an exciting new update from one of its stars. While speaking to Variety, Paul Walter Hauser talked about his role in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, The Fantastic Four. Hauser was cast in the film several months ago, but details about his role and several of his co-stars are being kept under wraps. Outside of Marvel's First Family, the only confirmed roles as Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson as the cosmic villain Galactus. When asked how he's preparing for his role in The Fantastic Four, Hauser had this to say:

"Pre-production for me has been reading comic book and reading the screenplay. A lot of it is assessing where I fit into that story and how to best utilize my time in it. You don't want to make choices or do things that are redundant in a film. It's important to know what the film is and what everyone's jobs are so that you're bringing your own unique take to something."

Sounds exactly like what you'd want to hear from one of the stars of such an important project. After years of speculation from fans, Kevin Feige also recently confirmed that The Fantastic Four will also be a period piece, meaning it will need to feel more unique and stand out as if it belongs on a new timeline. Other Marvel period pieces include Captain America: The First Avenger, and Captain Marvel, which were set in the 1940s and 1990s, and The Fantastic Four will take place sometime in the 1960s. It's unclear how Marvel will get its most critical family of heroes back to the main MCU timeline so they can work with other heroes like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), but the intrigue surrounding The Fantastic Four only adds to the mystery.

What Else Is Coming for Marvel in 2025?

Although The Fantastic Four will dance into theaters during the summer, colliding with another big project only several weeks apart in James Gunn's Superman, Marvel Studios also has several big movies on the slate. Leading off 2025 is Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie's debut feature film as Captain America, which also stars Harrison Ford and Tim Blake Nelson. In between Captain America 4 and The Fantastic Four is Thunderbolts*, Marvel's own version of The Suicide Squad which will see Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine lead a band of anti-hero misfits on a dangerous mission. Marvel Studios recently announced there were plans to slow down production and focus on quality over quantity, but three feature films in one year with more Disney+ shows surely to follow will still have Marvel fans eating good.

The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and find tickets below for the next MCU film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

