Paul Walter Hauser, who recently earned an Emmy for his role in Black Bird, admits that he had some initial reservations about joining Marvel Studios' upcoming film The Fantastic Four. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser revealed that the history of poorly received movie adaptations of Marvel’s superhero team made him think twice before signing on for the project. Hauser was speaking ahead of his bow at Major League Wrestling's Battle Riot VI in Atlanta, where will be competing for a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

“Don’t think that didn’t weigh in as I was deciding whether or not to take the job,” Hauser said, acknowledging the franchise’s checkered Hollywood past. “That movie has not fully been nailed just yet.” Despite his initial hesitations, the actor decided to join the cast after discussing the project with director Matt Shakman, Hauser shared.

“But I really do think the combination of the screenplay, and the department heads that are working on the film, and that classy cast of really exciting actors — some of them known for a long time, and some of them having a moment right now — [make me feel that] this movie is special, and it was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Hauser elaborated on his connection with Shakman, “Matt Shakman directed me years ago in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. To come back together and collaborate on this movie in some capacity, it’s really exciting. I’m excited to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The History of The Fantastic Four Film Adaptations

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Fantastic Four first hit the big screen in director Tim Story’s 2005 film, which starred Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, and Michael Chiklis. While the film was a box office success and led to a 2007 sequel, it wasn’t a critical favorite, holding a 28 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The franchise was later rebooted in 2015 with Josh Trank’s version starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell. This iteration fared even worse, flopping at the box office and earning a mere 9 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

As Hauser gears up for his role in The Fantastic Four, fans can anticipate — Galactus willing — a truly worthy take on the beloved superhero team with a talented cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The film is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.