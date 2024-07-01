The Big Picture The Fantastic Four may debut at San Diego Comic Con, with filming set to begin after the event.

The movie is a period piece set in the 1960s, placing it early in the MCU timeline.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, with Ralph Ineson as the antagonist Galactus.

After waiting for several years to officially meet Marvel's First Family, The Fantastic Four may be taking the stage soon at one of entertainment's biggest events. New banners posted by Rob Paladino on X in the San Diego area show half of The Fantastic Four, Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic and Joseph Quinn's Human Torch, with the SDCC logo below them. Given that Marvel Studios CEO recently announced that The Fantastic Four is set to begin filming right after San Diego Comic Con on July 29, it's impossible to see any first-look footage from the movie. However, what is in the cards is for the full cast (we'd even settle for part of it) to take the stage for the first time and for Feige to introduce the world to some of Marvel's most popular characters.

During the same interview where Feige unveiled when The Fantastic Four would begin shooting, he also confirmed the suspicions that the movie would be a period piece, set in the 1960s. This will almost certainly help alleviate some "where were they when Thanos attacked?" questions that will almost certainly be launched at the cast when the movie begins its press tour. Now that we know The Fantastic Four takes place early in the MCU timeline, further back than any project besides Captain America: The First Avenger, it's possible that Marvel's First Family has been stuck in the Quantum Realm all this time, because we know that "time works differently in the Quantum Realm." Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was down in the Quantum Realm for five years, but it felt like five hour. If The Fantastic Four stays down there 50–60 years, that could only amount to 2–3 days.

Who Else Has Been Cast in ‘The Fantastic Four’?

The official casting for The Fantastic Four was arguably Marvel's most long-awaited announcement. It was finally revealed earlier this year on Valentine's Day that the aforementioned Pascal and Quinn would play Mr. Fantastic and The Human Torch, respectively, with Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking on the roles of Invisible Woman and The Thing. Since then, The Fantastic Four has built an impressive ensemble cast, with Julia Garner being the first to join as the Shalla Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Quickly following suit were Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich, each of whom's roles are currently being kept under wraps. However, the most recent casting announcement came when it was confirmed that Ralph Ineson would play the legendary cosmic villain Galactus and challenge Marvel's First Family as the film's antagonist.

The Fantastic Four is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for the next MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fantastic Four (2025) One of Marvel's most iconic families makes it back to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Cast Vanessa Kirby , Pedro Pascal , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Stan Lee , Ian Springer

