One of the hottest Marvel projects and most anticipated movies of 2025 just got an exciting new update. In an interview with GQ, The Fantastic Four actor Joseph Quinn talked about how much work he's done on the project thus far, and briefly spoke about several of his MCU co-stars. When asked how much exposure he's had with the other members of Marvel's First Family, Quinn says, "I've met Ebon very briefly, Vanessa and I have lots of mutual friends." Quinn didn't mention Pedro Pascal, but the two have spent plenty of time together on the set of Gladiator 2. Perhaps the person he's most excited about working with on the film is John Malkovich, who he calls "One of his all-timers." GQ asked Quinn if Malkovich was playing a big villain in The Fantastic Four, to which he tensed up and didn't respond.

Quinn also revealed that he's begun physical preparation for the role and has gone in for a costume fitting. Fans have high expectations for the next Human Torch after Chris Evans took on the role with a strikingly ripped physique before going on to play Captain America. Although Quinn hasn't spent much time with most of his Fantastic Four co-stars, mostly due to the fact filming hasn't begun yet, it's good to see there are some preexisting relationships there. Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are set to star alongside Quinn as Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic, and The Thing, respectively. Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025, just two weeks after James Gunn's Superman, which will make July one of the biggest months for superhero movies in history if both release dates stick.

What Else Is on the Horizon for Marvel?

It's been a bit of a down year for Marvel compared to its usual yearly output since the start of Phase 4, as the studio has only released two projects, Echo, and X-Men '97, but no feature films yet. Next on the slate is the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, which will see Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson make his MCU debut, as well as Hugh Jackman reprising his role as the clawed mutant for the first time since 2017's Logan. The Kathryn Hahn-led Agatha will also premiere on Disney+ later this year in September.

The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream 2015's Fantastic Four starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan on Max.

Fantastic Four (2025) One of Marvel's most iconic families makes it back to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Cast Vanessa Kirby , Pedro Pascal , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Stan Lee , Ian Springer

