Sometimes bad movies are just bad. However, there are rare occasions where a bad movie still has something interesting to say about society, and that is the case with The Farm. The movie has an audience score of 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, so there is consensus that it is far from a cinematic masterpiece. But looking past these negative reviews, The Farm offers one of the darkest movie takes on cannibalism. In fact, to find a movie that is as blunt about its subject matter, you would have to go all the way back to the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Obviously, The Farm is nowhere near the caliber of the Tobe Hooper classic, yet the unembellished violence and the deviance from spectacle are comparable. Both are devoid of humanity, and look at the theme of meat production; however, The Farm does it in a much more industrialized, scaled manner. Whether you enjoy the movie or not, it is guaranteed to raise ethical conundrums in your head after viewing.

What is ‘The Farm’ About?

The Farm follows Nora (Nora Yessayan) and Alec (Alec Gaylord), a couple who get kidnapped and end up as captives on a human farm. The setting is made up of various barns, all of which feature hostages placed in situations that livestock face during food production in the real world. This includes lactating women attached to machines that remove their breast milk and a room in which women are artificially inseminated. The Farm is blatant with its messaging. It is graphic, but the matter-of-fact way in which this violence is portrayed is what makes it so horrifying and consequently worth discussion. The movie doesn’t feel like propaganda; it isn’t trying to stop its viewers from consuming animal products. Instead, it feels it is trying to raise awareness of how bad conditions can be for livestock and how the population might react if it were humans in that position.

There is dialogue around speciesism, prompting you to internally ask yourself why the shock value is so much higher than other horror features. Especially since the bloodshed is nowhere near other features in the 'torture porn' subgenre such as Hostel and the later movies in the Saw franchise. Answers to this internal conflict can be found in how far The Farm is willing to go with its imagery — there is something so matter of fact about its presentation. The camera angles feel voyeuristic, with no movement or zoom into the moments of gore. It almost feels like a found footage movie, as if the viewer is seeing an underground operation that they shouldn’t have access to. This is supported by the acting, or lack thereof, which offers no real nuance to any of the performances, but there is something about this scarcity that makes The Farm feel so bleak and realistic.

‘The Farm’ Recreates the Voyeuristic Feel of Tobe Hooper

Stylistically, it doesn’t feel like a stretch to compare The Farm to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. With its grainy presentation and focus on naturalism, the two movies are alike in tone and atmosphere, despite the clear quality gap. What is so terrifying about Leatherface is the way he treats his victims without an inch of humanity, particularly in the scene in which he throws Pam on a meathook. It is not overtly gory, instead relying on these unsettling and unceremonious sequences that feel unedited and raw.

The Farm doesn’t rely on the same level of suggestion, showing the audience every inch of these human farms, yet the heedless way the victims are treated matches that unedited feel. One sequence sees a woman, who can no longer get pregnant, carved up for her meat. The callous butchering is done methodically, and it is the way the woman is stripped of her humanity that makes it feel so sadistic and unlike other extreme horror movies.

The Farm forces its audience to look inward at their own ethical choices. It is completely devoid of subtle messaging, and it is refreshingly harrowing to see a movie that is so blatant about what is trying to show. Yes, the characters make dumb decisions and are extremely frustrating to watch, but they have to allow The Farm to explore the brutality of its concept. The extremity of the concept means it never truly feels like a documentary in the same way as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. However, there is something about its stark portrayal that makes you terribly uncomfortable.

