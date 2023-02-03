While preparing for the release of the first trailer for Fast X, Universal Pictures is releasing "legacy" trailers for all of the previous films in Fast and The Furious franchise. These trailers re-imagine the promotional materials for the movies as if they were made in the present day. Today, it was The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift's turn to get the treatment, showing a short ad where Sean (Lucas Boswell) and Han (Sung Kang) decide to solve their problems with the only possible solution in their world: street racing.

In The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Sean (Boswell) is sent to live to Japan with his father (Brian Goodman) in order to avoid the police after he was involved in a car crash related to his passion for racing. While in Japan, Sean becomes an enemy of Takashi (Brian Tee), the "Drift King" of the city who also has ties to the Yakuza crime syndicate. By partnering up with Han (Kang), Sean must find a way to defeat Takashi by driving irresponsibly fast. This marked Justin Lin's first time as a director for the series, before going on to helm other four entries in the franchise.

Lin was originally attached to direct the upcoming Fast X, before dropping out of the project due to the creative differences with Vin Diesel, who was recently seen in a new poster for the latest film in the series. After he left the project, Louis Leterrier was brought in to finish the movie, which had only been filming for a week prior to Lin's departure. Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham and John Cena are some of the actors coming back to reprise their roles from previous entries in the Fast Saga.

Image Via Universal Pictures

Fast X sees the return of the Toretto family, as they face off against Cipher (Charlize Theron) and the sadistic Dante (Jason Momoa). The previous film in the franchise, Fast 9, saw the gang using a rocket car in order to destroy a satellite in outer space. There's no telling just how far the crew will go this time to protect the one thing that matters above anything else for them, family. You can check out the legacy trailer for The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift below:

Fast X will release its first trailer on February 10, before hitting theaters on June 25.