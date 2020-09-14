‘The Father’ Trailer Previews the Power of Anthony Hopkins & Olivia Colman Together Onscreen

Sony Pictures Classics has released the compelling trailer for The Father, which stars Anthony Perkins as the titular parent and Olivia Colman as his daughter. Directed by French filmmaker Florian Zeller and co-written by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father looks to be a stirring year-end release with a buzzy performance from Hopkins which could put him in this year’s awards season conversation.

There is a lot to take in over the course of The Father‘s trailer. We first meet Anthony (Hopkins) and his daughter, Anne (Colman). It becomes clear Anthony’s memory and/or grasp of what’s real and what’s not are loose as he shares that Anne is moving to Paris. This is news to Anne, who looks apologetic as Anthony goes on. From there, The Father trailer teases a movie focused on Anthony’s continuing battle with dementia and the ways in which is drastically alters his sense of what’s going on around him. Anne and her husband (Rufus Sewell) transform into a new couple (Olivia Williams and Mark Gatiss). Both speak to Anthony with a familiarity only family members could have, but what is real?

The Father is set for limited theatrical release on December 18 before going wide by December 25. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, here’s our 2020 release calendar.

Here’s the synopsis for The Father:

“Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unraveling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? The Father warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.”

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.