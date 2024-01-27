The Big Picture The Favourite tells the story of Queen Anne's battle between her two loyal maidens for the spot of her favorite.

Olivia Colman brilliantly portrays Queen Anne as a volatile and manipulative woman, plagued by declining health and mourning her miscarriages.

The film presents Sarah and Abigail as powerful forces constantly at odds with each other, with Abigail ultimately triumphing and becoming chained to Anne's commands.

Some parts of history are confusing. Fortunately, the silver screen serves as a place where the subject can be told in a relatable and updated manner. Such is the case of Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite. The award-winning film tells the story of Queen Anne, who ruled Great Britain in the early 1700s, and the battle between her two most loyal maidens – who vied for the spot of her favorite. Now, the favorite wasn’t a casual term. It was a real position, used to identify the most intimate companions of important people such as monarchs. At one point, Queen Anne’s attention moved from one favorite to another. Sarah – her lifelong and most trusted companion – was slowly displaced when the Queen met Abigail – Sarah’s cousin – and a war for her affection ensued.

While historians might have clashing versions regarding what transpired, a common conception is that the whole ordeal sounds petty as hell, and that’s how Lanthimos tells it in his film. The conflict is masterfully performed – albeit with some creative liberties – by Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as Sarah, and Emma Stone as Abigail in The Favourite. Critics acclaimed the award-winning film, but what exactly is the real story behind these three women and their battle for love, lust, and power?

Who Was Queen Anne from ‘The Favourite’?

Queen Anne ruled over Great Britain from 1702 until her death in 1714. Given her Anglican background, she was constantly torn between the kingdom’s two parties: the Tories and the Whigs, who inclined to Anglican and Protestant policies, respectively. Thus, the pulling and pushing between two sides were a constant condition in her life – with the war for the spot of the favorite taking prominence in her twilight years. Ailed by gout and several failed pregnancies, her life was plagued with declining health issues, which her favorites helped with. Whether this aid came with a price is not known, but the film establishes it did.

Olivia Colman as Queen Anne embodies a volatile woman who’s both manipulative and easily manipulable. Forced to rule and make decisions at her worst moments, she suffers from mood swings that put her constantly on edge. Whenever she’s not lucid, she’s either zoned out or screaming at the top of her lungs. In this interpretation, there’s no mention of her husband, Prince George, who was alive during the time the film is set. Leveling her explosive personality, she’s still mourning all the babies she’s miscarried, with her getting a rabbit to honor each of her dead offspring.

Who Were Sarah and Abigail, the Contenders for ‘The Favourite’ Spot?

Lady Sarah Churchill had been Anne’s friend since their adolescence. Throughout the years, their friendship proved fruitful for her and John Churchill, her husband. Her ties with the Queen and her position as the court favorite gave her political leverage that allowed her to influence strategic decisions. She also held the title of Keeper of the Privy Purse, dealing with all financial deals related to the palace. But her influence started to become more of a straining pressure on Queen Anne. In comes Abigail Hill – Sarah’s cousin – who Sarah introduced to the Queen herself. Abigail was a soothing presence for the Queen, giving her care and attention without demanding political favors from her. Their friendship was a secret affair that Sarah found out later, realizing she was being shunned. This was followed by rebellious acts to challenge Anne and demonstrate she was unafraid and secure in her position. But nothing is forever, and both Sarah and John were banished from the Queen’s court, finding refuge across Europe – while Abigail was appointed as the new Keeper of the Privy Purse.

Aiming to truly portray a war between Sarah and Abigail, The Favourite shows them as two forces constantly at each other’s throats. Weisz as Sarah is a ruthlessly powerful being, while Stone’s Abigail is a scheming mastermind. After discovering Sarah and Anne’s friendship was also sexual, Abigail makes her way into Anne’s bed as well, vying to harness some of the power her cousin has. She starts by faking injuries to put Anne against Sarah and ends up drugging her with the hopes of having her disappear in the woods. Sarah, angered by the attempt against her life, tries to blackmail Anne into getting rid of Abigail. Her plan backfires, and she’s exiled from the palace. Abigail’s triumphant rise to Sarah’s place comes with a cost, as she’s forever chained to Anne’s commands.

Did the Affairs in ‘The Favourite’ Happen in Real Life?

The Favourite portrays Anne’s relationship with Sarah and Abigail as a lust triangle. The film establishes Anne’s relationship with both women including sexual encounters. Historians consider these allegations as anything but confirmed, but still very possible. A true detail kept in the film to support this take on the story is Sarah and Anne’s pet names for each other: Mrs. Freeman and Mrs. Morley, respectively. These are used by the two women as a way to address each other with tenderness. After Abigail’s scheme works, Anne realizes she was used once again, and their relationship becomes exclusively transactional – Abigail’s power in exchange for Anne’s satisfaction.

More than a history lesson, The Favourite is an unapologetic interpretation of a queen's life through a contemporary lens. The conflict’s translation into a film that’s loyal to the settings, lighting, and costumes, while updating dialogues, dances, and intentions, works splendidly. It stands also as some sort of feminist statement, where the women never lose focus. Even with talents like Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, and Nicholas Hoult among the cast, it’s clear the men in The Favourite are merely props to tell their story. It’s these elements that built up the performances that earned Academy Award nominations for all three actresses, with Colman winning over the likes of Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. But all these wouldn’t have worked without the original 18th-century catfight.

