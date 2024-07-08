The Big Picture The Feast is a masterful folk horror film that critiques humanity's consumption of nature.

The film's focus on a wealthy family's destructive nature highlights the worst of humanity.

The Feast's shocking ending serves as a powerful metaphor for the consequences of abusing nature.

Folk horror is a special subgenre of fear, creators swapping out the insidious back alleys and creepy old cabins that usually fill the medium for picturesque countrysides drenched in blood. Many films have used these forest-filled settings as backdrops for their terror, but it takes a truly great movie to not only use folk elements as set dressing but incorporate them to create a thoroughly disturbing narrative. One of the best examples of this is 2021's The Feast, directed by Lee Haven Jones on on Hulu, which immediately features so many of folk horror's expected aspects: rolling green hills, thriving fauna, and, of course, a group of pesky humans who would dare intrude on this natural space.

Yet while most folk horrors try to inject these nature scenes with excitement and bloodshed early on, The Feast takes its time. With even-paced plotting and confusingly haunting imagery sprinkled across its story, the movie establishes a deeply uncomfortable energy, hinting at something dark without ever explaining to viewers why they should feel so scared. This culminates in a jaw-dropping critique of humanity's consumption of nature, using the people at its center and its mysterious protagonist to unnerve watchers before presenting one of the most shocking endings this subgenre has ever seen. It is a masterclass in why you don't rush greatness and is a great showcase of something many horror fans have always known: humans are the real threats.

The Feast Follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. Release Date March 17, 2021 Director Lee Haven Jones Cast Annes Elwy Runtime 93 mins Main Genre Horror Writers Roger Williams Studio Picturehouse Entertainment Expand

In Folk Horror, Humans Are The Real Threats

Audiences wouldn't be wrong to initially think The Feast is a tawdry family drama masquerading as a horror since the movie's first half focuses more on the misdeeds of the wealthy - a horror unto itself - rather than the blood and violence that typically fill the genre. The movie follows a rich family in their countryside home: superior mother Glenda (Nia Roberts), the purposefully oblivious father Gwyn (Julian Lewis Jones), and their sons, recovering addict Guto (Steffan Cennydd) and defamed doctor Gweirydd (Sion Alun Davies). These people and their modern house are a blight on the surrounding countryside, the family using the hills of Glenda's youth into the backdrop for their ongoing drama as each son's issues have turned the building into a sort of hideaway. The film starts with Glenda hiring a local to act as a server for that evening's dinner party: Cadi (Annes Elwy), a young woman whose mysterious silence confounds the family and viewers alike. The movie eventually devolves into terror, the climax paying off various hints at Cadi's true nature dropped throughout, but this first portion spotlights the real terror of folk horror: humans themselves.

The film's look at the family feels like a nature documentary, the cameras showcasing the ridiculous ways these people carry themselves - from Gweirydd consuming raw meat 'for his health' to Glenda's strange preening rituals – in a way that paints them as some other species that need to be studied. While the film immediately criticizes all of human consumption with its initial scene of a man drilling the hills for oil, it's this family that portrays the worst of humanity, these ultra-wealthy narcissists portraying a that would be foreign to almost every person watching and rightfully seen as destructive by most. It paints them as the worst kind of animal: those that destroy the ecology around them. It's revealed that the party is a setup for Glenda and financial advisor Euros (Rhodri Meilir) to convince her childhood friend Mair (Lisa Palfrey) to let them mine on her land, Glenda explaining that they've already started on a local expanse called 'The Rise' – a place known to host the sleeping form of an ancient nature Goddess. The revelation of what this family has done, how thoroughly they've tainted and abused the nature they felt they owned, sets off the true terror of the film, leading to one of the most visceral examples of nature fighting back in modern cinema.

'The Feast' Brings People's Inner Demons Out For All To See

The first to suffer in The Feast -V aside from nature itself – are the brothers, each becoming victim to the awakened Goddess whose been inhabiting Cadi since the movie began. The disgusting body horror of each one's downfall begins with Guto, as his leg turns into a sickening mess of maggotsm and dead flesh after he injected mushrooms "Cadi" helped him find in the forest. As she tries to convince an enthralled Gweirydd to chop off the gangrenous limb, Guto shouts out just why the man is hiding away: he'd been fired from his hospital for sexually assaulting comatose women. This makes his cringe-inducing fate an act of bloody karma as, after performing messy surgery with an axe, Gweirydd tries to have sex with Cadi - not knowing that she had shoved broken glass inside herself earlier in the day. These ends are terrifying in themselves, but the truly sickening scene comes from inside the house; an entranced Glenda begins to butcher up her sons' corpses, the bloody mother feeding pieces of her offspring to the now-feral Euros in a disgusting scene as viewers hear every difficult bite as he shoves each piece down his throat. It is a stomach-churning, terrifying subversion of the poised politeness this horrible family had worked so hard at, revealing through this gore the movie's core message.

Even with this petrifying climax the movie continues to function as a sort of twisted documentary, the camera tracking this strange human sub-species and how their destructive natures wreak havoc on the world around them. These people are a special kind of greedy beast at their core yet try so hard to conceal their true natures. This ending strips their facades away, turning them into the all-consuming monsters they've proven themselves to – but swapping out the nature that isn't theirs for the flesh that is. All of their fates serve as apt metaphors; whether it be the always hungering Euros and Glenda finally feasting on everything, or Gweirydd being maimed while enacting the same pain he'd inflicted so many times, each punishment reduces these people to the nasty things they try to hide. It's a perfect deconstruction of this damaging way of life, not only punishing these people but turning them into a horrifying lesson: if you try to take from nature, nature will take everything from you.

'The Feast' Shows What Happens When Nature Fights Back

Close

While many films use folk horror as a way to subvert expectations and terrify watchers, few embody the core tenets of this subgenre as successfully as The Feast. It's understandable why some viewers would think it barely fits in that category; with the movie's initial focus on familial strife and the sins of the wealthy, they may turn it off after believing they'd been duped into watching some kind of creepy, soapy drama. But it's how the movie showcases the horrors of humanity that makes the pay-off so successful, not only creating a scary finale but also stressing the film's entire message. Through this family, the plot highlights the terrible implications of how humans mistreat nature, laying out these devastating actions that exist today and emphasizing that while it may not be as direct as these people experience, the natural world will come back to punish the humans who abuse it. It truly becomes one of the best examples of folk horror, not only using the subgenre's elements to tell its story but, with its bloody end, showing the petrifying potential of nature on the humans who take too much from it.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Feast is currently available to Stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU