The Big Picture The Featherweight unveils the raw and intimate life of boxing legend Willie Pep, capturing his triumphant and tragic moments.

The poster features a striking collage reflecting Pep's struggles with personal demons and declining career amidst his in-ring prowess.

Prepare for a gripping exploration of the human spirit, the cost of glory, and the passage of time in this biographical drama hitting theaters soon.

In an exclusive reveal, Collider is excited to share the official poster for The Featherweight, an upcoming biographical drama that delves into the later years of boxing icon Willie Pep, played by James Madio. Directed by Robert Kolodny in his feature directorial debut, the sports drama promises to offer a raw and intimate portrayal of the once-glorious champion as he attempts an ill-fated comeback.

Set to hit select theaters this September, The Featherweight explores the life of Willie Pep, born Guglielmo Papaleo in 1922. Known as "The Will o' the Wisp," Pep dominated the featherweight division with an unparalleled record of 229 wins, including 65 knockouts. Despite his success in the ring, Pep's later years were marred by personal struggles and a declining career, which the film poignantly captures.

The poster, which you can see below, is a striking collage that reflects the complexity of Pep's life during the film's 1964 setting. With a color palette reminiscent of the gritty, raw nature of the 1960s, the poster features images of Pep in the ring, his much-younger wife (played by Ruby Wolf), his estranged son (Keir Gilchrist), and other key figures such as his manager Bob Kaplan (Ron Livingston) and trainer Bill Gore (Stephen Lang). The tagline, "Willie Pep Has Had 231 Fights. What’s One More?", echoes the determined yet tragic tone of the story, hinting at the struggle between Pep’s indomitable spirit and the harsh reality of his declining physical prowess.

What's 'The Featherweight' About?

The movie follows Pep as he juggles his tumultuous personal life, including his relationship with his young wife and his strained connection with his drug-addicted son, all while preparing for a risky return to the ring. The comeback, chronicled by documentarians, becomes less of a triumph and more of a heartbreaking descent, capturing the fall of a sports legend. The Featherweight also boasts a strong supporting cast with Shari Albert, Imma Aiello, and professional boxer Bruce Carrington, alongside Lawrence Gilliard Jr., who plays Pep’s fierce in-ring rival Sandy Saddler.

The movie looks like it's not going to just be a standard biopic, but also an exploration of the human spirit, the cost of glory, and the inevitable passage of time, which makes victims of us all. Mark your calendars for the release in Connecticut and New York on September 20, with a follow-up release in Los Angeles on September 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Featherweight. See our exclusive poster above and watch the trailer below.