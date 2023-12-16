The Big Picture The Fifteenth Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday, appears eager to embark on adventures as shown in a clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special.

The series celebrates its history by including past Doctors like David Tennant, who returned for three special episodes.

The upcoming Christmas episode will showcase the new Doctor's encounters with strange creatures and will maintain the show's balance between serious and silly moments.

The Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) has learned the name of who will end up being his next companion in a new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special. Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) looks like someone who can't refuse the call to adventure, with the clip showing her holding on to a ladder that is hanging from the sky. While the Doctor seems concerned with how someone he just met is willing to jump towards a flying ladder, he's delighted to introduce his new self to someone else, with the character taking his first steps as the Fifteenth Doctor. After all, he looked like someone else just a few weeks ago.

When it was time for the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) to regenerate, the character and audiences were surprised to see David Tennant playing the Time Lord once again, after portraying the Tenth Doctor more than a decade ago. Tennant came back to star in three special episodes that reunited him with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), as Doctor Who celebrated six decades of adventures. By the time those stories were over, the Doctor went through his first bigeneration in history, with Tennant and Gatwa's version being allowed to exist separately at the same time.

With the Fifteenth Doctor running around the universe in his new TARDIS, it was matter of time until he bumped into someone in trouble. A recent clip from the upcoming Christmas episode, which will be titled "The Church on Ruby Road", showed the Doctor and Ruby crawling around a spaceship where little goblins sang about eating babies. Doctor Who is entering yet another era of its long history with the arrival of Gatwa's Time Lord, and the tone of the series will keep balancing deadly serious situations with incredibly silly moments, just like it always has.

When Is 'Doctor Who' Coming Back?

"The Church on Ruby Road" will premiere on Disney+ in the United States on Christmas Day, but it won't take long for the galaxy's favorite Time Lord to return after that. Gatwa is in the process of filming his second season in the lead role of Doctor Who, meaning that his first season as the Doctor will land on the streaming platform at some point next year. The distribution deal with Disney+ has allowed Doctor Who to increase its budget, making the Time Lord's travels have better visual effects. It remains to be seen if the deal will also allow episodes to come out faster than what audiences are used to when it comes to their favorite show about an alien with two hearts.

"The Church on Ruby Road" premieres in the United States on Christmas Day on Disney+. You cna watch the new clip from the episode below:

