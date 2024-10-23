Get ready, meat popsicles, because The Fifth Element is coming back to theaters. The 1997 science fiction classic is returning to the big screen for two days only, courtesy of Fathom Events. The Luc Besson film will screen in elect theaters on two days only, November 17 and 20.

The screenings will be part of Fathom's ongoing Big Screen Classics series, which has recently brought films like North by Northwest, The Muppet Movie, and Blazing Saddles back to the big screen for a new generation of audiences. Like those screenings, The Fifth Element will be introduced by film critic and movie historian Leonard Maltin, who will discuss the film's production and lasting impact. There will be screenings at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, November 17, and screenings at 7:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, November 20. You can find screenings near you and buy tickets on FathomEvents.com.

What Is 'The Fifth Element' About?

Close

Taking place in the future, the film centers around New York City cabbie Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), who gets pulled into interplanetary intrigue when the mysterious Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) falls on his flying taxi. She's an alien clone who needs to find an ancient order of priests before a giant ball of flaming evil can destroy the Earth. Unfortunately, the giant ball of flaming evil has space tycoon Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg (an unrecognizable Gary Oldman) on its side, as well as a squad of deadly alien Mangalore mercenaries. Before long, Dallas, Leeloo, the priests (played by Ian Holm and Luke Perry), and flamboyant, motor-mouthed talk show host Ruby Rhod (Chris Tucker) are on the hunt for the only weapon that can stop their implacable foe. But eve after they find it, they have no hope of saving Earth until they discover the fifth element...

The Fifth Element had a budget of $90 million USD, making it at the time the most expensive European movie ever made. Besson spared no expense, as the film featured state of the art special effects, costumes by fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, and production design inspired by Alejandro Jodorowsky and Jean ‘Moebius’ Giraud's graphic novel The Incal. However, the film's similarities to The Incal may have been too close, as Jodorowsky and Giraud sued Besson; the case was ultimately dismissed. Nevertheless, the film was a hit, grossing $263.9 million, and is widely considered one of the best science fiction films of the 1990s.

The Fifth Element will return to theaters for two days only; November 17 and November 20. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.