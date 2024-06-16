The Big Picture Get ready for steamy romance as the Fifty Shades trilogy hits Netflix this summer.

Follow Ana and Christian's ups and downs in the adaptations that surprised critics with their success.

Fifty Shades of Grey will be available on June 18, followed by Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed on July 16.

Things are about to get steamier at Netflix, with the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy making its way to the streaming platform over the course of the summer. Fifty Shades of Grey will premiere next week, on June 18, while Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed will be added to the catalog on July 16. The story of how Ana Steele (Dakota Johnson) fell in love with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) goes through many ups and downs, in the three movies that brought the characters created by E.L. James from the page to the screen. At the time of their initial release, the adaptations turned out to be a bigger success than anyone could've expected.

Fifty Shades of Grey earned $569 million at the worldwide box office, with the first installment directed by Sam Taylor Johnson presenting the narrative of Ana, an English Literature student who sees her life changed after an interview with Christian Grey for her school's newspaper. The billionaire leads an eccentric lifestyle, and after making Ana sign non-disclosure agreements connected to the nature of their relationship, he explains exactly how he spends his time with his partners. That was just the beginning for the couple, who would come back for two more films, after the massive amount of success the first movie saw at the worldwide box office.

Fifty Shades Darker once again dominated the box office, earning $381 million in theaters from all over the world, against a modest budget. This time around, the sequel was directed by James Foley, who had previously worked on titles such as Perfect Stranger and The Corruptor. The filmmaker came back to direct Fifty Shades Freed, which earned $372 million. Almost a decade after the first movie made its debut on the big screen, the trilogy will become a part of Netflix's catalog once again.

What Has the Cast of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Been Up To?

After the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy became a massive hit for the studio, the cast of the adaptation starred in a plethora of projects widely differing from the E.L. James adaptations. Dakota Johnson was recently seen in Madame Web, the superhero movie about a paramedic who suddenly gained impressive psychic abilities. Johnson can next be seen in Am I OK? a queer rom-com now streaming on Max. Jamie Dornan became a part of another book adaptation with last year's A Haunting in Venice, where he stepped into the shoes of Dr. Leslie Ferrier in Disney's latest Agatha Christie movie.

Fifty Shades of Grey returns to Netflix on June 18, with Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed following on July 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

