Method acting in major motion pictures has become something of a contentious topic, strangely enough when it particularly comes to Batman films. Many have surmised that Heath Ledger's admittedly brilliant performance in The Dark Knight contributed to his deteriorating health and Jared Leto's allegedly disruptive and inappropriate antics while making Suicide Squad (a role where he only has about fifteen minutes of screen time) are well-documented. The Batman lead Robert Pattinson even criticized method acting himself, but another Batman actor is very well-known for his use of the method, that being The Dark Knight trilogy star Christian Bale.

Method acting or not, Christian Bale's dedicated performances are why he took home an Academy Award for 2010's The Fighter, where he played struggling drug addict and professional boxer Dicky Eklund. Many on the crew of The Fighter got to see Christian Bale's unique acting method first-hand while making the film, with one of them being co-writer Paul Tamasy. During a special Q&A and screening for his new feature film Depravity, Tamasy sat down with Collider's own editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, where he shared a very funny story about how dedicated Christian Bale was to his performance in The Fighter:

"Taking my son up to meet Christian Bale because Batman [Begins] had just been out. My son was really young at the time, and he was like, “Dad, I really wanna meet Batman.” I said, 'You're not gonna meet Batman, you're gonna meet Dicky Eklund, crack addict because Bale is in character when he's on set.' So literally, I brought my son up to meet him, and he was really expecting to talk to Batman, and he stayed in character the whole time. He was talking to him like a crack addict to my eight-year-old kid. The man is a craftsman. He ate a can of tuna fish and an apple throughout the whole shoot; that's how he lost all that weight. He's really die-hard."

What's Next for Christian Bale?

Christian Bale's most recent performance was in the English-dub of 2023's The Boy and the Heron, which also starred a fellow Batman with Robert Pattinson. Coincidentally, Christian Bale's next project will see him reunite with his The Dark Knight co-star, Maggie Gyllenhaal, only this time, Gyllenhaal will be working behind the camera rather than in front of it. Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to direct and write The Bride - a dramatic reinvention of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein that will see Christian Bale star as Frankenstein's Monster.

The Bride is set to premiere on September 26th, 2025.