The adaptation of Grady Hendrix's novel will also be produced by Barbara Muschietti and Charlize Theron.

HBO Max is moving forward with a television adaptation of Grady Hendrix's horror novel "The Final Girl Support Group" with Charlize Theron, Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti attached as producers. Andy Muschietti will direct the pilot, while Hendrix is also set to serve as an executive producer. "The Final Girl Support Group" novel was released this year and tells the story of several young women who join a support group for survivors of different massacres akin to the ones depicted in 80s slashers.

Theron is an Academy Award-winning actress known for hard-hitting drama such as Monster and North Country, and blockbuster action films like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fate of the Furious. Andy Muschietti directed both It and It: Chapter 2, and his sister Barbara served as a producer on both films. Hendrix is an acclaimed author who has had many titles on the New York Times Bestsellers List. His most notable novels include "Horrorstör," "My Best Friend's Exorcism," and "The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires," which are all currently in different stages of being adapted into films or television series. Hendrix also has a few screenwriting credits, including the indie horror films Mohawk and Satanic Panic.

Theron's production company, Denver and Delilah, has signed a first-look deal with HBO Max, so audiences should expect several shows to premiere on the streamer with Theron's name announced as a producer. The actress is also busy starring in several new titles, including this year's F9, and The School for Good and Evil, which will premiere on Netflix in 2022. The Muschettis' production company, Double Dream, is behind The Flash, which will also be directed by Andy Muschetti.

The fact that HBO Max has officially greenlit a series adaptation of "The Final Girls Support Group" less than a week after the novel was released shows that the streamer has a ton of faith in this meta-horror show.

