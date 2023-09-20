The Big Picture The Final Girls is a horror-comedy film with a strong blend of humor, tension, and heartstrings, making it a must-watch for fans of both Scream and Gilmore Girls.

Back in 2015, the Taissa Farmiga-starring horror-comedy The Final Girls was released. A fairly underrated film, it follows Farmiga’s character Max, who’s grieving the loss of her mother Amanda (Malin Akerman). Back in the 1980s, her mother was a famous scream queen, gaining the title thanks to her role in the cheesy slasher film "Camp Bloodbath." Now the film has gone on to become a cult classic, and Max is dragged by her friends to attend a special tribute screening of the film. Things soon go terribly wrong due to a fire and some... magic, I guess... as Max and her friends are sucked into the film and must fight to make it out alive — or at least until the credits roll. It’s a strong little movie, balancing humor and tension while managing to pull at your heartstrings in the process. But it also bears some striking similarities to both Scream and Gilmore Girls. And though that may sound like a weird combination, once you really dig into it, there’s no denying it.

Taissa Farmiga's Max Is the Sidney Prescott of ‘The Final Girls’

The most glaring similarity between the three titles is the character of Max and the mother-daughter relationship that looms throughout the film. First of all, Max is a lot like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) from Scream. The most obvious similarity is that she’s grieving the loss of her mother just like Sidney is. Max is also timid, innocent, and quiet, but when it comes down to it, she’s resilient and doesn’t back down from defending herself or her loved ones. She does what she has to do, even if it pains her to do it, and all of these are traits Sidney shares as well.

There’s another character in the film that bears a striking resemblance to a character from Scream. Duncan (Thomas Middleditch) is basically a Randy Walsh (Jamie Kennedy) insert. Duncan knows everything and anything one could possibly know about the fictional "Camp Bloodbath." He’s a regular at all of the anniversary screenings and is the main persuader in getting Max to attend the special tribute screening. He’s also able to explain every beat of Camp Bloodbath to his friends once they realize they’re stuck inside the movie. He’s their saving grace, and even though he ends up dying, they probably wouldn’t be half as well off without him. Even when they think they’ve made it out of the movie at the end he’s the one who realizes they’re in the sequel now. He’s 100% the Randy of the movie, the know-it-all film nerd who you can’t help but love — and also the perfect guy to have around in case you find yourself stuck inside a cheesy 80s slasher.

'The Final Girls' Focuses on a Mother/Daughter Relationship

There’s also a very strong mother-daughter relationship that is the foundation of the film. Max’s mom dies in a car accident while they’re listening to their favorite song, “Bette Davis Eyes,” and the accident is what starts off the film. From the brief time we saw them together, it's clear they had a close bond, so it makes it especially painful when Max and her friends get trapped inside the movie, and she’s put face to face with her mom again. Though, technically, it’s the character her mother played, a ditzy counselor named Nancy.

The shock and confusion of the whole situation distracts Max enough that she doesn’t quite register the scene she’s currently in until she hears Nancy yawn from the back of the van. Her eyes grow wide as she turns, and as soon as she sees Nancy/Amanda, she's frozen, like she's seen a ghost — and technically, she has. With glassy eyes and a quivering lip, she manages to tearfully deliver her name. The pair go on to strike up a friendship and bond, which is Max's way of making up for the fact that she never got to say goodbye to her mom. This is only proven near the end of the film when she tells Nancy "I love you," explaining that's what she never got to tell her mom. Nancy tells her that “Wherever she is, she knows,” which gives her some of the comfort and closure that she has so desperately needed.

‘The Final Girls’ Shares Similarities With ‘Gilmore Girls’

The relationship between Max and Nancy/Amanda is very reminiscent of Gilmore Girls and the relationship between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel). Like Lorelai, Amanda is raising Max on her own, and she's quite quirky in comparison to her daughter. The scene at the start of the movie in which Amanda is dancing and singing to "Bette Davis Eyes" in the car, and Max is laughing at her before eventually joining in, feels like a scene pulled straight from the beloved TV show. The very fact that they have a special song, and have a cheesy carpool concert to it every time it comes on is very Gilmore-esque.

Amanda saying that she got a lot of things wrong in life, but Max was the one thing she did right? That's basically Lorelai's life motto in a nutshell; in fact, she's said many similar things throughout Gilmore Girls' run. Also, like Rory, Max is more responsible than her mother. On the fateful drive home from Amanda's audition, Max is reading off their bills and trying to figure out how they're going to pay them. Amanda shrugs and throws them out the window, a problem for another day. It's not exactly the greatest example to set, but it does give a bit of a deeper glimpse into their dynamic, which is helpful since the time we spend with them is so short.

It's clear that Max looks up to her mom and sees the potential in her, even if Amanda herself doesn't see it herself, and this is exactly how Rory feels about Lorelai. Especially in the early season of Gilmore Girls when Lorelai is in business school, Rory is her biggest cheerleader and the entire reason Lorelai goes back to school in the first place. There's an unbreakable bond between them, one that never separates even in their worst moments, like when they don't speak for nearly an entire season. When they do come together again it's like no time at all has passed — they just lost their way for a bit. That's how it feels when Max meets Nancy. This may not technically be her mom, but it's the closest thing she has right now and she instantly clings to her and tries to keep her alive.

We may not spend as much time with Amanda and Max as we do with Lorelai and Rory, but the time we do share with them is more than enough to know how deep their connection is. And that translates into the dynamic between Max and Nancy as well. Even though Nancy is technically just a character in a movie, there's still a certain pull to Max that Nancy seems to have, and obviously, Max feels it too. She's making up for lost time she'll never get with her mom, but it's still strangely comforting to see her find a bit of closure with Nancy. Not to mention, Nancy's final moments feel like Amanda is there in spirit to give Max strength and help her make it out alive. From calling herself a "movie star" like Amanda did at the beginning of the movie, blowing Max a kiss and smiling at her all the while dancing goofily to "Bette Davis Eyes," it's really the perfect way to say goodbye and allow Max to find solace and an ability to pick herself up again — as impossible as it may seem.

‘The Final Girls’ Is a Perfect Watch for ‘Scream’ and ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans

The Final Girls' blend of comedy, horror, and self-awareness makes it a perfect Scream counterpart. (And hey, the killer’s name is even Billy!) But its soft and melancholy side is more in line with Gilmore Girls. It’s not identical by any means, and it doesn’t try to be, but the similarities are there and add an extra layer that can be quite fun. With a colorful cast of characters, an enticing and unique story, and a balance of terror, laughter, and tears, you can’t lose. The Final Girls is a perfect watch for fans of Scream and/or Gilmore Girls, and for that, it’s an ideal addition to the fall watchlist.