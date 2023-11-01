The Big Picture Test screenings played a crucial role in shaping the ending of The Final Girls by revealing that audiences wanted to see the entire friend group survive.

The original ending of the movie had only two characters surviving, but audiences were devastated by the deaths of the rest of the group.

The film's meta concept and heartfelt storytelling are what elevate The Final Girls to a higher level, making it more than just a clever horror comedy.

In 2015, Todd Strauss-Schulson sliced open the screen and pulled a group of unsuspecting teens into an ‘80s slasher in his comedy horror flick, The Final Girls. Nearly a decade later, the film absolutely holds up with a dedicated fandom continuing to talk about it to this day. Although he’s also known for his work behind A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas and later projects including Isn’t It Romantic, for many of us, The Final Girls will forever be the first thing we think about when hearing the director’s name. Steeped in legend and lore, there are a lot of bits and pieces of behind-the-scenes history and rumors that have kept the production's trivia growing. One of those fun tidbits is how the movie’s original ending changed and why. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff as part of the Scary Perri Horror Series at Landmark Theatres, Strauss-Schulson cracked open the mystery and explained how the creative team initially envisioned the final moments to play out and why they scrapped it and went in a different direction.

Production teams can learn a lot from test screenings, and that’s exactly what Strauss-Schulson attributes to being the main drive behind the ending’s change. “We only did one test,” he says, “We learned in the test — it was helpful, actually — we learned in the test that people fell in love with that friend group. We only did one reshoot, which was the ending, and the original ending was that everyone really did die, and only Max (Taissa Farmiga) and Alexander Ludwig survive. They’re in the hospital, and that whole thing with the sequel, that was all the same, but it was only the two of them, and they were gonna have to get stuck in the sequel together.”

But, as the filmmaker would find out during the test screening, audiences were crushed to discover that the rest of the group was slaughtered. A testament to how well writers M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller penned the characters as well as the actors’ performances, audiences hated that all but two were killed off. “What we learned is, ‘Oh wait, so everyone really died? That’s so sad. We wanna see them back together again,’” Strauss-Schulson said of the feedback from test audiences. For those fans who are curious as to how the movie’s ending almost looked, Nemiroff shared a tip that the scene is included in the “deleted scenes” section of the bonus features.

Who’s in the Cast of The Final Girls?

Tapping a fun and recognizable cast for the sentimental horror comedy, The Final Girls stars Farmiga in the leading role of Max Cartwright alongside Malin Åkerman as Amanda Cartwright, Max’s mother and the star of the fictional slasher flick, Camp Bloodbath. Filling out the ensemble alongside Ludwig are Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Adam DeVine (Workaholics), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Chloe Bridges (Pretty Little Liars), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), and Angela Trimbur (Quiz Lady). The Final Girls is available to rent or buy in the U.S.

