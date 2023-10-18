The Big Picture Interested in celebrating Spooky Season with four fantastic horror movies? Join us for Scary Perri's Horror Series in Los Angeles with Landmark Theatres!

On Friday, October 27th, there's a screening of the 2015 gem, The Final Girls, with a post-screening Q&A with director Todd Strauss-Schulson.

Tickets to this screening can be purchased on Landmark's website, but for a very lucky few Collider readers, we're offering the chance to snag tickets for free!

Celebrate spooky season this year with Scary Perri’s Horror Series in Los Angeles! Collider’s Perri Nemiroff has partnered with Landmark Theatres to screen a handful of her horror favorites, followed by Q&As with the filmmakers. This seasonal series is open to all and tickets can be purchased on Landmark's website for just $5 each, but for a very lucky few Collider readers, we're offering the chance to snag tickets for free! Next up on the line-up is Todd Strauss-Schulson’s whip-smart horror comedy The Final Girls!

Starring Taissa Farmiga, Malin Åkerman, Nina Dobrev, Alia Shawkat, Adam Devine, and more, The Final Girls takes fans back in time -- literally. Farmiga's Max is the daughter of cult classic actress, Amanda Cartwright (Åkerman), who’s best known for her role in the ‘80s slasher movie Camp Bloodbath. While Amanda lives on via Camp Bloodbath rewatches, in the real world she died in a car accident. When Camp Bloodbath’s anniversary rolls around, Max decides to attend a special screening with some friends, not realizing that the event will give her the opportunity to reunite with her mother – or rather, her mother’s ill-fated character, Nancy. Max and co. are sucked into the deadly Camp Bloodbath and must work with Nancy and the other characters to escape the movie's machete-wielding killer, Billy Murphy.

‘The Final Girls’ Screening Details

The next screening in Scary Perri’s Horror Series is going to take place on Friday, October 27th at 10 pm. For residents of Los Angeles and those who have the means to get there, the event will take place at Landmark Theatres Sunset. Following the film, director Todd Strauss-Schulson will sit down with Perri for an exclusive Q&A.

How to Get ‘The Final Girls’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screening will begin at 10 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 27th, so keep an eye out!