A trailblazer for women’s boxing, Claressa Shields is the only American boxer, male or female, to achieve back-to-back gold medals at the Olympics. Her success and fight for equal respect are highlighted in the inspirational true story The Fire Inside, directed by Rachel Morrison from a script by Barry Jenkins. While in high school, Claressa (Ryan Destiny) met coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Tyree Henry), who saw potential in her that she didn’t see in herself and gave her the support she needed to reach limits she didn’t realize she was capable of. But her fight didn’t end with that early success, as she continues to get in the ring today, her next match taking place on February 2nd in her hometown of Flint, Michigan.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Shields talked about having a biopic hit theaters while she’s still the number one female boxer in the world, how she found out about the movie and got involved as an executive producer, being an open book for Jenkins as he worked on the script, what it was like to experience seeing the film for the first time, her thoughts on Destiny’s portrayal of her, what the world of female boxing still needs to change, and how she’s built up her own confidence over the years.

'The Fire Inside' Is in Theaters at a Time When Boxer Claressa Shields Is Still Defending Her Success in the Ring

Collider: We don’t often have time to stop and appreciate our experiences while we’re having them. What’s it like to have this film to reflect on the earlier portion of your life and career while you’re still in it? Has it changed your perspective on anything or made you appreciate anything differently?

CLARESSA SHIELDS: I appreciate everything. To even be able to be 29 years old and to have a biopic coming out about my life, I’m still the number one woman boxer in the world right now. To have these accomplishments and then to have the movie coming out is just a testament of how hard I’ve worked, how much time I’ve put into building myself up, how powerful my story really is, and how important it is to show that I never gave up. I have taken a look at it, and this is so surreal to me. I have a boxing match in two months, on February 2nd, where I’ll be defending more titles. Who gets to have a biopic come out about their life, and then fight two months later for another world championship? It’s very insane to me.

How were you made aware of a movie about you? You’re an executive producer on this, which means you were able to voice your own thoughts and opinions. So, how far along was it when you got involved

SHIELDS: It would never have started without me checking my email and making a phone call. And then, after I made the phone call from the email, I met the writer (Barry Jenkins). Me and him met and talked in person for four or five hours. And then, I met (director) Rachel Morrison before they had the casting of who would play me. My big executive producer parts were letting Barry write the script, and then reading the script, and then okaying the script about my life. He sent it to me, I read it, and I sent back my notes, and then we went on from there. The other part of being an executive producer, for me, was when I okayed the movie. I didn’t have to do much on set. If Ryan [Destiny] needed me there, I definitely would have gone, but I didn’t have to.

Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer Claressa Shields Wanted Her Reality Portrayed in ‘The Fire Inside’