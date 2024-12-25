While sports movies have been popular since the beginning of cinema, there is something very special about boxing that makes it perfectly suited for the big screen. Although there are certainly some viewers who remember watching iconic boxers compete on television, the groundbreaking success of Rocky created a formula that inspirational films would continue to return to after John Alvidesen’s film won the Academy Award for Best Picture. The Fire Inside is based on a true story that is so amazing that it felt necessary to bring it to audiences in the most cinematic way possible, as the young American boxer Clarissa Shields overcame an incredible amount of adversity to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. While breakout star Ryan Destiny gives a tremendous performance as Shields, The Fire Inside features a standout, Oscar-worthy role from Brian Tyree Henry, who co-stars as her coach, Jason Crutchfield.

What Is 'The Fire Inside' About?

Close

The Fire Inside details Shields’ life in Flint, Michigan, where she fought past her depressed economic situation to prove that she was worthy of being trained. Crutchfield owned and operated his own local gym where he trained young boxers, but he was not initially interested in taking on Shields as a student. However, her unflinching dedication to the sport quickly changed his mind and inspired him to help her work towards her dream of competing in the Olympic Games. Despite the success that Shields is met with, she faces issues with securing the respect that she deserves based on her victory. Even with a gold medal hanging on her shelf, Shields finds it difficult to earn money for food and resources, and is told that being a woman of color makes it challenging for her to be a marketing icon for sports corporations. Although he has grown to care very deeply about where Shields goes in the future, Crutchfield begins to consider if he is properly equipped to wage a battle against a system that is inherently corrupt.

Tyree does a great job at showing the paternal side of Crutchfield, who becomes a father-like figure to Shields amidst the difficult situation that she had at home. Shields’ own father had been in prison since she was very young, and her mother had to spend the majority of their time together hustling to provide for her younger siblings. While Crutchfield still struggled to care for his own family, he became instrumental in welcoming Shields into his home and imbuing her with a belief in herself. There’s a warmth to what Tyree brings to his performance that is reminiscent of his equally charming role in If Beale Street Could Talk; while Crutchfield recognizes that he is training Shields to compete in the most intense athletic event in the world, he also understands that she is a scared teenage girl going through the most traumatic period in her life.

Brian Tyree Henry Shows a Nuanced Side to a Movie Mentor

The Fire Inside subverts the clichéd structure of a sports biopic because the first victory that Shields attains falls within the second act of the film. The rest of the story is centered on how she was forced to return home to Flint to find that nothing has really changed, and that she is still just as anonymous as she was before being hailed as a national hero. Henry does a great job at showing what a significant burden this puts upon Crutchfield, who proves to be the most selfless character in the film. While he had never expected to be a celebrity as a result of his involvement with Shields, Crutchfield began to feel depressed that her work was not recognized.

Henry is able to shape Crutchfield into a different type of mentor, as he recognizes that he is limited in what he can actually do. Although initially Crutchfield impresses upon Shields that her victory would mean significant things for their community, he ends up telling her that fighting solely for herself is necessary for her to grow up. It takes great strength for someone in a position of influence to step aside, and Henry brings out the pure empathy that makes Crutchfield such an inspiring figure. Destiny is likely to be named as one of the year’s “breakout stars,” but Henry’s performance should earn him a second Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The Fire Inside is in theaters now.

Get Tickets