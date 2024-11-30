The sports biopic is certainly popular, with movies such as Enter the Dragon, Ali, and I-Tonya proving the genre is one of the best-loved in cinema. For that reason, all eyes are often drawn when the next big sports star is announced to have their story told on screen, with the upcoming tale of Claressa Shields, one already known and adored across the world.

Prior to 2012, female boxing was painfully overlooked, but, following its inclusion in the Olympics, the course of the sport would change forever, with Shields flying the American flag. Now her story is set to be immortalized by an Academy Award nominee in a movie ready to bring joy to the world this Christmas. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about The Fire Inside.

5 When and Where Can You Watch 'The Fire Inside'?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Officially, the bell will ring on The Fire Inside's nationwide US debut on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, making for the perfect festive gift for Boxing and film fans. This comes following The Fire Inside premiering in the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, with early reviews citing the movie was well worth its long production wait. The movie was previously scheduled to release on August 9, 2024, under the title Flint Strong, however, the movie was eventually delayed to its current Christmas 2025 release date.

Officially, the only way to watch The Fire Inside when it debuts is in theaters, with the boxing biopic joining Robert Eggers' hotly-anticipated remake of Nosferatu in an unlikely double bill for anyone looking to fill out their festive schedule. Once The Fire Inside has finished its theatrical run, the countdown will be on for a streaming release, with an arrival on MGM+ most likely thanks to Amazon MGM Studios' production and distribution of the movie worldwide. For those without a subscription, MGM+ costs just $6.99 a month or $58.99 a year, with more information available via the link below.

MGM+ Prices and Plans

4 Is There a Trailer For 'The Fire Inside'?

Yes! An official trailer for The Fire Inside was released on September 12 and can be watched in all its gritty glory above. A zero-to-hero tale full of heart, this trailer oozes the very essence of this true story for anyone who followed it from humble beginnings. "What you think about girls boxing?" asks Academy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry's Crutchfield in the trailer, with it clear just how far attitudes have changed in such a short space of time. Although down to many individuals, The Fire Inside's central fighter is one of the catalysts, helping put dreams in the minds of young girls worldwide and kickstart a fast-paced movement in women's boxing.

3 What Is 'The Fire Inside About'?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

The Fire Inside is a touching true story centered on the road to the 2012 London Olympics. For the first time ever, 2012 saw female boxing included in the Olympic program, opening the door for many new iconic names that have come from all over the world. This story is about Claressa Shields, the 1995-born multiple-time world champion who, in October 2022, was ranked the world's best active female middleweight by BoxRec. An official synopsis for the movie reads:

"THE FIRE INSIDE is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. Claressa, a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun."

2 Who Stars in 'The Fire Inside'?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Ryan Destiny Claressa "T-Rex" Shields Brian Tyree Henry Jason Crutchfield Oluniké Adeliyi Jackie Shields De'Adre Danielle Aziza Mickey

The Fire Inside wouldn't be possible without Claressa Shields, with Ryan Destiny of Star and Grown-ish fame in the lead role. Joining Destiny in the ensemble is, firstly and most recognizably, Tyree Henry, whose work in the likes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bullet Train, If Beale Street Could Talk, and, most recently, Transformers One make him the perfect headline name for a movie like this. Prior to Henry's casting, Ice Cube was originally cast in the role of Crutchfield, but left the project after it went into hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also starring in The Fire Inside are the likes of Oluniké Adeliyi (Flashpoint) as Jackie Shields, De'Adre Aziza (The Breaks) as Mickey, Teanna Weir (Shoresy), and more.

1 Who Made 'The Fire Inside'?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Directed by Rachel Morrison, best known for her Academy Award-nominated work as cinematographer on Mudbound, The Fire Inside is penned by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins. The movie is produced by the likes of Jenkins, Michael De Luca, and Elishia Holmes, with executive producer credits going the way of Zackary Canepari, Drea Cooper, Sue Jaye Johnson, Tracey Landon, Lyn Lucibello Brancatella, Morrison, and Claressa Shields herself.