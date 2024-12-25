[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Fire Inside.]

Directed by Rachel Morrison and written by Barry Jenkins, the boxing flick The Fire Inside tells the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields (Ryan Destiny) and her rise in the sport. While in high school, Claressa met coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Tyree Henry), who saw potential in her that she didn’t see in herself and gave her the support she needed to reach limits she didn’t realize she was capable of. Shields became the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing, went on to win a second medal, fought for equal pay in women’s boxing, and went on to be the greatest female boxer of all time. She also learned that success doesn’t necessarily solve your problems and the fight doesn’t end with a medal.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Destiny discussed the physical and mental training to play a champion boxer, as well as her most memorable fight scenes in the film, while Henry talked about how he was happy not to train or have to get hit, along with how special a coach can be to someone looking for support. Henry also revealed some of the ideas he has for possible movie remakes, including a role he could see Destiny in, and Destiny was inspired by her co-star to want to get involved with projects as a producer.

'The Fire Inside's Ryan Destiny Had To Embody the Boxer Mindset To Portray Claressa Shields

Collider: Ryan, in taking on Claressa Shields, what was the most challenging aspect of embodying that persona of a boxer and bringing that level of confidence to the character? Once you transformed yourself physically on the outside, how did you meet that with who she is on the inside and who she brings to the ring as a fighter?

RYAN DESTINY: It all started with the physical training. I had to build that mentality up, and it was scary for me because I’m not someone who has as much confidence as she does. I look at her like a superhuman. On top of being an athlete, she’s a boxer, and I feel like that just levels up everything. That mindset is so different than a lot of regular human beings walking around. So, I knew how much of a challenge it would be and it just put the fire in me, literally, to go harder and make sure that I could execute it properly. I just wanted it to feel very real. It was also me trying to make sure I really took her and literally placed her in my head and in my brain. Whenever I had to do those scenes where I had to have this more ferocious tunnel vision type of energy, I was doing it in a way where it felt authentic. So, I took the little bit of confidence that I had and just expanded it a lot and tried to use my imagination, literally. It was me understanding who she was and trying to bring it to myself, as much as physically and mentally possible.

Brian, your character is the kind of coach everyone wishes for. When you can’t find the love and support that you need at home, you only hope that there’s someone else out there to guide you on the right path. What did it mean to you to play someone like this, and what did you most enjoy about exploring this guy?

BRIAN TYREE HENRY: One, that I didn’t have to train. I got to be at crafty whenever I wanted to. And I didn’t have to get hit. That was all for Ryan. And it reminded me a lot of those places that felt like home for me. Jason just felt like home. I was reminded a lot about the mentors in my life who saw the potential in me. I know it sounds so cliché, but it’s really real that they stick with you. The fact that I’m sitting here right now talking to you, somebody in my life envisioned this for me, through and through. Sometimes you’re not always getting that at home. Sometimes you’re not always getting it from the family that you were born into. Sometimes it comes from outside sources. And I knew that I wanted those sources that did that for me and that poured into me to know that I see them. I wanted people to see Jason and know that he exists. He is still doing what he does in Flint, Michigan. He’s still coaching kids, to this day, and he does it mostly for no money. Most of it is volunteering.

'The Fire Inside's Brian Tyree Henry Loves How Claressa Shields and Her Coach Inspired Each Other To Succeed