This political drama focuses on three first ladies in US history, offering insights into the many challenges of being married to a president.

The First Lady is an American anthology drama focusing on the lives of three influential first ladies who all made significant contributions to America. Told through the eyes of Betty Ford, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Michelle Obama, this series gives us a sneak peek into the lives and background of these three incredible women and their powerful husbands.

With an all-star cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson, the show delves into some of the significant achievements and challenges faced by the women throughout their time at the White House from a political and personal perspective. And that includes the impact that these three women had on not only their husbands' political careers but on world-changing policy.

Is There a Trailer For The First Lady?

The trailer provides a glimpse of what to expect from the three leading ladies, highlighting their journey to the White House and the challenges they faced during their time there. With an all-star cast, the trailer also gives us a taste of how it will uncover the lives of these remarkable women, who each made their individual marks as first lady, and the mighty men in their lives: Barack Obama, Gerald Ford, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The First Lady is set to premiere on April 17, 2022, exclusively on Showtime.

Who Are the Creators of The First Lady?

The First Lady was created and written by Aaron Cooley, who worked under well-known director Joel Schumacher for more than ten years and has written many screenplays. Susanne Bier, who directed successful shows like The Night Manager and The Undoing, is the director of the series and has subtly included a slightly different look to match each of the three leading ladies, setting the tone for the periods they all live in.

What Is The First Lady About?

The drama introduces each of the first ladies at critical moments of their husband's careers, exploring their personal history through flashbacks to offer insights into how they became the women they were while living and working in the White House.

Offering insights into the intimate relationships each held with their own president, the show highlights the critical role that each had to play in their husband's success. It also touches on the unique challenges of putting the country and husband before your own personal needs. Each of the first ladies was influential in helping their husbands obtain office, and all face the same similar disbelief that once entering the Oval Office, they are asked to take a backseat.

All three leading ladies portray their first ladies with precision and polish, embodying the characters and the unique qualities that they shared with the world and their personal sides. If you are interested in political history and want to learn more about the women that played such an important role in previous presidents' lives, this is a show for you!

Here's the official synopsis, courtesy of Showtime:

A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.

Who Are the Cast and Characters of The First Lady?

Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt. Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was the first lady of the United States during her husband, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's four terms. She is the longest-serving first lady of the United States. She was the niece of President Theodore Roosevelt and a member of the Roosevelt and Livington families, both prominent political families. The Roosevelts' marriage was a complicated one, and the series will show that after Eleanor learned of his affair, she chose to seek a public life she could claim as her own. She often made public appearances on her husband's behalf, and she significantly redefined the role of the first lady. At the time, many of her views were controversial, and she was known for writing a daily newspaper column and hosting a weekly radio show. She also publicly disagreed with some of her husband's policies. Gillian Anderson is an American actress who is still well known for her role as FBI Agent Dana Scully in the cult series The X Files. In addition, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows, most recently playing British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Netflix's hit royal drama The Crown. She has won two Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guilds Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards throughout her long career.

Kiefer Sutherland plays Franklin D. Roosevelt. Often referred to as FDR, Roosevelt was the 32nd President of the United States. A Democrat, his presidency began during the Great Depression, and he was responsible for introducing unprecedented federal legislation that addressed relief, recovery, and reform throughout the US. His marriage to Eleanor, his fifth cousin, led to the birth of six children. In addition, he won a record four presidential elections and was a central figure in world events during his time in power. Kiefer Sutherland is an American actor who has appeared in numerous television shows and films throughout his long career. He's well known for playing the lead character in the hit action TV show 24 and playing a fictional President of the United States in the hit series Designated Survivor.

Michelle Pfieffer appears as Betty Ford, the wife of Republican President Gerald Ford. She was known for being socially and politically active, setting a precedent for future first ladies. She campaigned for breast cancer awareness and shared her own health battle with the American people. Her liberal views put her at odds with many Republicans at the time, as she was candid about her support of abortion, women's rights, and feminism. She was also open about her addiction issues. Michelle Pfeiffer is a well-known American actress who has appeared in numerous films throughout her lengthy Hollywood career, including appearing in several biopics. She played American writer LouAnne Johnson in Dangerous Minds and portrayed the wife of Bernie Madoff, Ruth Madoff, in The Wizard of Lies. She has been awarded a Golden Globe and a BAFTA and been nominated for three Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award throughout her career.

Aaron Eckhart plays Gerald Ford. Ford was the 38th President of the United States and served as Vice President of the United States. He succeeded President Richard Nixon after his resignation in 1974. He was responsible for presiding over what is considered the worst economy in the country since the Great Depression. After the Watergate scandal, he controversially granted a presidential pardon to Richard Nixon. Eckhart is an American actor who has appeared in many critically acclaimed films, including The Dark Knight, Thank You For Smoking, and Sully. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe, and while he has appeared in some television shows, including Frasier, his work has been predominantly in films.

Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama, the wife and former first lady to President Barack Obama and the first African-American first lady in the US. The series focuses on not just her time in the White House but also how her upbringing and family's access to healthcare impacted her future decisions. During her time in the White House, she served as a positive role model for women and focused on education, physical activity, healthy eating, and nutrition. In addition, as a mother of two young daughters, the show highlights her concern for their wellbeing and security during Obama's time in office. Viola Davis is an American film and television actress who has appeared in many successful movies and series. She has been nominated for an Academy Award four times throughout her career, winning for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. Like Pfeiffer, she has portrayed real-life people in previous roles, including blues singer Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Barack Obama is played by O.T. Fagbenle. Obama was the 44th President of the United States and the first African-American President. He became President when the country faced economic collapse, and the U.S. was involved in wars in both Afghanistan and Iraq. During his first term, Obama signed three signature bills related to stimulating the economy, making health care more affordable, and reforming the nation's financial institutions. In addition, he was passionate about fair pay for women and won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. O.T. Fagbenle is a British actor who has previously appeared in the hit show The Handmaid's Tale. He has also appeared in various British television shows throughout his career, including Material Girl, Doctor Who, and Hollyoaks.

