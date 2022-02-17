Showtime has revealed the official trailer for The First Lady, an upcoming anthology series that retells the history of American leadership through the eyes of the woman in the White House. The 10-episode series will explore critical moments in American history through the eyes of some of the most prominent First Ladies, with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The trailer travels through time to show the struggle of First Ladies as they juggle public expectations and their will to take the reins of their own lives. While the world watches a First Lady’s actions and uses them to measure their President husband's worth, these women are also human beings with dreams and desires. Showtime’s anthology series will explore how each of them dealt with the pressure of being married to some of the most powerful men in the world.

Although each First Lady present in the show had a different social context to define what’s expected from a woman, the trailer underlines how Obama, Ford, and Roosevelt all had to fight to be heard and do what they thought was right for the nation. That means that, while each First Lady had unique obstacles to cross, they are all equal in the way they stood for women’s rights and for leaving a mark on history by being so much more than a president’s wife.

Image via Showtime

RELATED:‌ How to Watch 'Spencer': Here's Where You Can Stream Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Biopic Right Now

The First Lady also stars Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Obama’s mother Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as the young Michelle Obama. Additional guest stars include O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama, Judy Greer (Kidding) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) as Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children) as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherford, and Kate Mulgrew (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as Susan Sher.

Created by Aaron Cooley, The First Lady is executive produced by showrunner Cathy Schulman (Crash) for Welle Entertainment and director Susanne Bier (The Undoing). Other executive producers include JuVee Productions’ Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan via Link Entertainment.

The First Lady premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The First Lady:

The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the government’s East Wing, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments. Through interweaving storylines so intimate it’s as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Netflix Acquires Sundance Documentary 'Descendant' With Former President Obama's Higher Ground Company The film premiered in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email