The First Omen has finally been released. The prequel movie serves as the sixth installment in The Omen franchise. The first film, which was released in 1976, starred Gregory Peck and Lee Remick as an American couple living in Rome. When Robert’s (Peck) wife, Kathy (Remick), gives birth to a baby boy, Robert is informed by the doctor that his son died immediately, but there was another newborn boy whose mother died during childbirth that they could adopt. Robert keeps this information from his wife, allowing her to think the child is theirs. They name him Damien. Five years later, while living in London, bizarre and mysterious events begin to happen around Damien. First, an aggressive rottweiler appears at their home, Damien’s nanny publicly hangs herself during his birthday party, Damien violently refuses to enter a church, and Damien’s presence sends animals at a safari park into a panicked frenzy. As it turns out, Damien is the son of Satan, otherwise known as the Antichrist, according to the family’s priest, Father Brennan.

In the upcoming prequel, which takes place in the 1970s, the plot focuses on two separate sects of the Catholic Church in Rome. On one hand, you have the standard practice of Roman Catholicism. On the other, a darker, more secretive society works within the church to promote a sinister agenda: bringing forth the birth of the Antichrist. “How do you control people who no longer believe? You create something to fear.”

When a young woman is sent to Rome to work in an orphanage before she becomes a nun, she is concerned by the behavior of one of the girls who lives there. As mysterious and horrifying events begin to happen, she is warned by Father Brennan of a plot to use the girl as a vessel to eventually birth the son of Satan. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and based on a story by Ben Jacoby, this handy guide will help you figure out who is who in The First Omen and what roles they play in the coming end of days.

The First Omen A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga Main Genre Horror Writers Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer

Nell Tiger Free takes the lead role in The First Omen as Margaret Daino, a young American woman with a troubled past who wants to take the veil and become a nun. She is sent to Rome to work at the Vizzardeli Orphanage, run by ordained nuns.

Free is no stranger to religious and supernatural-based horror, as she starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s mystery horror, Servant, as Leanne Grayson, a woman on the run from a religious cult who takes a job as a nanny for a successful couple in Philadelphia. Before that role, she also played Myrcella Baratheon (or Lannister, technically) in HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones.

Nicole Sorace made her acting debut in the television series Summer Limited Edition and this will be her first feature film. Sorace plays the role of Carlita, a slightly older girl who lives at the orphanage. Margaret tries to connect with her, as she seems like she might need more attention than the other children there. She was chosen by the church to be the vessel to bring forth the Antichrist and was possibly born for that specific purpose. It’s also very possible that she might be the younger version of the “unknown woman” who died giving childbirth to Damien in the original 1976 version of The Omen.

Sônia Braga

Sister Silvia

Sister Silvia is the Abbess or female superior of the community of nuns at Vizzardeli Orphanage. When Margaret consults her regarding Carlita needing extra attention, she tells Margaret that the girl suffers from a “touch of madness.” It’s unclear whether Sister Silvia is on the side of good or evil, so Margaret will have to be careful what she shares with her.

Sister Silvia is played by Brazilian actress Sônia Braga, and is known best for her roles in movies from the 80s such as Kiss of the Spider Woman and Moon Over Parador, but has recently appeared in Shotgun Wedding, Bacurau, and Wonder.

Father Brennan appears in both the original film and in this upcoming prequel, which explains how he knows to warn the adoptive parents of Damien’s purpose. He also tries to warn Margaret about what the church might have in mind for Carlita; forcing her to carry and birth the son of Satan.

Ineson has appeared in countless movies and television shows, the most prominent being Robert Eggers’ The VVitch, The Creator, Game of Thrones, and Ready Player One. In addition to The First Omen, Ineson will also be appearing in the upcoming films Nosferatu by Eggers and the comedy-drama, Two Neighbors.

Charles Dance will be playing Father Harris in The First Omen. However, Charles Dance has a certain knack for playing villainous roles.

Some might consider his character in Dracula Untold to be the son of the Devil. He was cunning, cold, and ruthless in his role as Lord Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, and even played a larger-than-life villain in the 90s Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, Last Action Hero. He will also be appearing in the upcoming Frankenstein movie directed by Guillermo Del Toro and is currently in post-production for The Inn at the Edge of the World, based on the story by Alice Thomas Ellis, which is directed by, and starring… Charles Dance.

Cardinal Lawrence is a senior member of the Catholic Church and is played by Bill Nighy. The award-winning British actor is known best for his portrayal of Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and the hilarious musical scoundrel Billy Mack in the 2003 Christmas rom-com, Love, Actually. Most recently, he starred in The Beautiful Game, a movie inspired by the true story of “The Homeless World Cup.”

Additional members of the cast include Tawfeek Barhom (Cairo Conspiracy) as Father Gabriel, a member of the clergy who works at the Vizzardeli Orphanage, and Maria Caballero (Intercanvi) as Luz, Margaret’s roommate at Vizzardeli. Andrea Arcangeli is an Italian actor known for his performances in Like Sheep Among Wolves and the television series Romulus. Ishtar Currie-Wilson (Lockwood & Co.) will be playing Sister Anjelica, the nun who publicly self-immolates in the trailer after saying the iconic line, “It’s all for you!”

The First Omen hits theaters on April 5. You can find showtimes at a theater near you below!

