There's no doubt that Richard Donner's 1976 film The Omen has a cemented place within the legacy of horror cinema. The story of little Damien the Antichrist sent shivers down the spines of all moviegoers upon its original release and still manages to capture that same bone-chilling atmosphere some 48 years later. However, the chance for the industry to capitalize on Donner and writer David Seltzer's initial success has been fumbled, with any attempt at a sequel or a remake falling flat at the box office.

That is until 2024, when Arkasha Stevenson's The First Omen made its way into both theaters and the minds of audiences, piercing through into the nightmares of viewers across the world. One of the most talked-about releases of the year so far, millions flocked to their local theaters to indulge in the prequel the original so longingly deserved. However, not everyone managed to make it. So, with that in mind, and with news of a VOD and streaming release, here is exactly how you can stream The First Omen at home.

The First Omen Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga Main Genre Horror Writers Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer

When Will 'The First Omen' Be on VOD?

Officially, The First Omen became available via VOD on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. This also marked the VOD release date for the Sam Raimi-produced dystopian action-comedy Boy Kills World.

How Much Is 'The First Omen' to Buy/Rent?

For those wishing to purchase the movie, Prime Video currently hosts the frightening flick. The Omen prequel is currently available for purchase for $19.99. Alternatively, if physical media is of preference, Blu-ray and DVD copies will become available starting July 30.

What Streaming Service Will 'The First Omen' Be On?

As of May 30, 2024, The First Omen will be made officially available to stream on Hulu, joining Hulu's eye-catching list of other movies and shows currently available on the streamer, which currently includes the rest of the Omen franchise. This comes just one day after the release of Camden, Hulu's new celebrity-centric documentary about the beating heart of London's music scene.

For fans of The Omen in the UK, of which there are many thanks to the original horror's status as one of the best exports of the genre from the country, The First Omen will be available to stream on Disney+ as of May 30, 2024.

What Is 'The First Omen' About?

Horror prequels can be a fruitless task for any director, let alone one making their feature debut. The handling of the weight of expectation from a fandom, plus the need to neatly introduce plot threads that have been part of history for many years, is no small task, let alone also making an entertaining and frightful flick. Those familiar with the 1976 original will be more than aware of the conspiracy to swap the original Damien Thorn at birth, with The First Omen tackling the origins of this conspiracy as American novitiate Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) arrives at a Roman Orphanage in 1971. As time continues, the sinister truth behind the orphanage's plan starts to unravel, with Margaret soon realizing that she may be more than just a mere visitor. The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

Already earning a respectable box office return of $53 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million, it is clear that there is life in this old franchise yet. Not just appreciated by the public, critics have also gushed over the movie, claiming it to be one of the best horrors of the year and almost certainly the most successful addition to the Omen franchise in almost 50 years. In Ross Bonaime's official review of the movie for Collider, he said:

"But as a refresh for this long-dormant franchise, The First Omen is a surprisingly strong return for this series. Even though we know where this story is going from here, we still crave more of Margaret's story. Stevenson's debut feature is a smart handling of horror with imagery that won't soon leave your mind, elevated by an uncomfortable performance by Free. Stevenson shows how to bring a franchise back from the dead, and proves that maybe this series doesn't have to be all just for Damien."

The First Omen stars a striking ensemble, led by the aforementioned Free (Settlers) as Margaret. Also in the line-up are the likes of Ralph Ineson (The Office) as Father Brennan, Sônia Braga (Sex and the City) as Sister Silva, Tawfeek Barhom (The Idol) as Father Gabriel, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Father Harris, Bill Nighy (About Time) as Cardinal Lawrence, and Rachel Hurd-Wood (Peter Pan) as Katherine Thorn. Directed by Stevenson in her feature debut, she also co-wrote the script with Tim Smith and Keith Thomas, based on an original story by Ben Jacoby.

Is 'The First Omen' Still in Theaters?

If you're a fan of the big screen and just haven't quite managed to grab your First Omen ticket yet, it sadly looks as if you might be out of luck. So, make sure to head to either Prime Video or Hulu to get a chance to watch The First Omen for the first time.