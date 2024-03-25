The Big Picture The First Omen is set to be a terrifying prequel, focusing on female body horror and pushing boundaries in the horror genre.

Director Arkasha Stevenson and producers navigated a difficult path with the ratings board to avoid an NC-17 rating.

The film honors The Omen's legacy with intense horror scenes and strong female representation, set to premiere on April 5, 2024.

Between Immaculate and Late Night With the Devil, this spring is full of terrifying demonic haunts. However, one of the more intriguing horror films to come out this year is The First Omen. The prequel to one of the scariest films of all time, The Omen, from first-time director Arkasha Stevenson, looks to bring the franchise back to its disturbing roots. Now, just a few weeks before the film’s early April debut, Stevenson and producers Keith Levine and David Goyer have detailed a scene that almost landed First Omen an NC-17 rating.

While sitting down with the horror magazine Fangoria to dive into the body horror of the film, Stevenson would say, “The horror in that situation is how dehumanized that woman is. This has been my life for a year and a half, fighting for the shot. It’s the theme of our film. It’s the female body being violated from the inside outwards.” The director would go on to explain, “If we were going to talk about female body horror, we were going to talk about forced reproduction, and we have to be able to show the female body in a non-sexualized light. I’m very proud of this shot.” Levine would add, “We had to go back and forth with the ratings board five times. Weirdly, avoiding the NC-17 made it more intense.” Goyer would also chimed in to mention the double standard of the industry when it comes to that adult rating:

“The movie, by its nature, deals with female body horror, and I do think there’s a double standard. That was really interesting when we were negotiating with the ratings board. I think there is more permissiveness when dealing with male protagonists, particularly in body horror. That birthing scene is super intense, I also have three kids and have been at their births. It’s intense!”

‘The Omen’s Trauma Returns

The original 1976 Omen from director Richard Donner is still one of the most fear-inducing films of the genre. However, the three sequels and remake that followed struggled to capture the first film’s shocking magic. When the filmmakers talk about body horror, fans of the series will instantly get sweat-inducing flashbacks of the head decapitation scene from the very first film. The Omen pushed a ton of boundaries in the satanic panic era, and it was one of those famous films that was deemed to be “cursed”. The First Omen looks to apply that devilish horror and skin crawling real world intensity to the female experience. From the trailers and incredible marketing thus far, which has included some of the most artistically stunning posters the genre has seen in ages, Stevenson is honoring The Omen’s legacy and then some. It’s all the more exciting that the MPAA was trying to censor the content of this prequel. It’s been a recurring theme for decades, starting with the slashers of the 80s. Friday the 13th was one of the biggest targets for them at the time. Hollywood's relationship with blood, gore, and nudity has been a complex one, to say the least. Especially in the horror genre, which has always seen the strongest female representation. These comments pertaining to First Omen aren’t surprising, but it’s a great indication that these filmmakers aren't holding anything back.

The R-rated First Omen conjures in theaters on April 5, 2024.