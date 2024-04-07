The Big Picture The First Omen surpassed fellow newcomer Monkey Man at the global box office in their debut weekend, despite the latter's star power.

Somewhat surprisingly, 20th Century Studios’ The First Omen out-performed fellow debutante, Universal’s Monkey Man, at the global box office in its first weekend of release. This is despite the more eye-catching marketing campaign that Monkey Man received thanks to producer Jordan Peele’s involvement. But The First Omen, which was originally destined for streaming, delivered modest results at the global box office, grossing $8.4 million domestically and another $9 million from overseas territories, for a cumulative global debut of $17 million.

Monkey Man, by comparison, grossed $10 million domestically and a little over $2 million from international markets. A prequel to the classic 1976 horror film directed by Richard Donner, The First Omen was produced on a reported budget of $30 million, which means that it still has a ways to go before it can be counted as a success. Just recently, fellow nun-based horror title Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney, rode a wave of buzz on its way to nearly $20 million worldwide against a reported budget of less than $10 million. For context, Immaculate opened to $5 million domestically.

Reviews for The First Omen have been solid. Directed by debutante Arkasha Stevenson, the film currently sits at a “fresh” 78% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that the movie offers “a smart handling of horror with imagery that won't soon leave your mind.” Audience reception, however, hasn’t been as positive. The First Omen has a so-so 64% audience approval rating on RT, after having earned a worrying C CinemaScore from opening day crowds. While this is par for the course for most horror titles, it’s still a key reason why they’re so front-loaded.

This Is the Second Attempt to Reboot the 'Omen' Franchise

The Omen franchise began in 1976, just a few years after William Friedkin’s The Exorcist broke box office records worldwide. Coincidentally, both franchises have received reboots within 12 months of each other. But while The Exorcist: Believer’s lukewarm performance brought plans for a new trilogy to a screeching halt, it’s too early to tell where The Omen series stands. The franchise's top-grossing entry remains the 2006 remake, which made $110 million globally but received poor reviews. The first film, starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick, grossed nearly $80 million globally.

Starring Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy, The First Omen is the sixth installment in the franchise. It follows the harrowing journey of a young American woman who goes to Italy and uncovers a conspiracy to birth the Antichrist. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

