While most horror movies — barring franchise films — typically play better domestically than in overseas markets, 20th Century Studios’ The First Omen is underperforming stateside but continues to exceed expectations internationally. A prequel to Richard Donner’s classic 1976 film, The First Omen witnessed a steep decline in revenue at the domestic box office in its second weekend but is now running at capacity worldwide, where it has grossed $35 million.

Produced on a reported budget of $30 million, the movie was originally designed for streaming but was given a theatrical release thanks to positive test screenings. A similar scenario unfolded with Paramount’s horror hit Smile and last year’s Evil Dead Rise. But while both those films generated a combined total of over $350 million globally, The First Omen, despite its in-built franchise recognition, has made only a tenth of that figure so far. Of its $35 million global haul, just under $15 million has come from domestic theaters, while $20 million has come from overseas markets.

The First Omen debuted just two weeks after Immaculate, another movie about a young American woman who witnesses horror in an Italian convent. Starring Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate has grossed $18 million worldwide so far. Both movies received positive reviews, with The First Omen sitting at an unusually high (for a horror film) Rotten Tomatoes rating of 81%. Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised the film’s connection to Donner’s original, and wrote in his review that the movie “gets under your skin with uncomfortable scenes that won't leave you any time soon.”

'The First Omen' Is Struggling to Revive Interest in the Classic Series

Audience reception, on the other hand, has been muted. The movie has a 70% audience approval rating on RT and earned a C CinemaScore from opening day crowds. By comparison, Immaculate also scored a C CinemaScore, but its audience rating on RT is far lower at 59%. The Omen franchise began just some years after William Friedkin’s The Exorcist broke box office records worldwide. Incidentally, The Exorcist was also given a similarly underwhelming reboot last year. Titled The Exorcist: Believer, the movie ended its run with $136 million globally, but left future plans in tatters.

Starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick, the original Omen grossed $60 million worldwide nearly five decades ago. The film was based on David Seltzer’s novel, which told the story of a conspiracy to birth the Antichrist. Released in 2006, director John Moore’s remake — starring Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles — grossed $120 million globally and remains the series’ top-grossing entry. The First Omen is directed by debutante Arkasha Stevenson, and stars Nell Tiger Free, Ralph Ineson, Bill Nighy, and Charles Dance.

