While no box office slump is big enough to put a stop to horror films, especially those that have ties to pre-existing IP, the last few weeks have certainly changed presumptions about the genre. It’s one thing for wholly original movies from smaller distributors to struggle, but for major studios to release back-to-back disappointments is a matter of concern. This weekend, Universal continued a particularly disappointing horror run with Abigail, while 20th Century Studios’ The First Omen slipped further down the ranks.

A prequel to Richard Donner’s classic 1976 film The Omen, The First Omen had a disappointing domestic debut a couple of weeks ago. This weekend — its third — the film finished at the number 10 spot on the domestic chart, with revenue falling below the $2 million mark. The film’s running domestic total after a little over two weeks stands at a disappointing $17 million. The only ray of hope for the $30 million production is the overseas market, where it has so far made $27 million, for a cumulative global gross of $45 million.

At this rate, The First Omen should be able to pass the $50 million mark next weekend — less than half of what the 2006 reboot grossed globally. While that doesn’t sound like much, it’s $50 million more than the studio wouldn’t have made had it stuck to its original plan of releasing the movie directly on streaming. That being said, films such as Smile and Evil Dead Rise, both of which were also given theatrical releases despite being originally produced for streaming, generated a combined global total of nearly $400 million. The last horror movie to do exceedingly well, ironically, was one that was released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters — Five Nights at Freddy’s.

'The First Omen' Has Made Less Than Half of 2006's 'The Omen' Reboot

Since then, a host of big-ticket horror movies have struggled at the box office, especially during a quarter that has been historically lucrative for the genre. Night Swim tapped out with a little over $50 million globally, Imaginary couldn’t crack $40 million, while Immaculate — despite Sydney Sweeney’s presence — appears to have concluded its run with just over $20 million globally. Ironically, several of these movies, including Immaculate, and the small-budget Late Night with the Devil, have received surprisingly positive reviews for horror movies.

This also includes The First Omen, which currently sits at a “fresh” 81% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie shares a similar premise with Immaculate, which followed a young American nun who witnesses demonic horror at an Italian convent, and has inspired chatter around one memorable scene in particular. Directed by debutante Arkasha Stevenson and starring Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy, The First Omen is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.