The Omen is undoubtedly one of the creepiest horror films of all time, so genre fans are obviously thrilled that a prequel is on the way.

The First Omen, the prequel to the 1976 classic, has gone through more than a few changes and revisions since it was first announced in 2016, but filming has finally been completed and will hopefully be out very soon.

While we still don’t have many details on the plot, the combination of Arkasha Stevenson (Channel Zero) directing and Nell Tiger Free (Servant) starring gives us a lot to be excited about.

When Is The First Omen Coming Out?

The First Omen has already finished shooting and while we don’t have a confirmed release date, cast members have been optimistic about a 2023 release date. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Free hinted that the film will possibly release before the end of 2023.

“So it’s going to be really cool. At least I hope it’s going to be really cool. I’m very proud of it. So, hopefully, it’s going to be out this year.”

Will The First Omen Be in Theaters or on Streaming?

Currently, nothing is known yet whether The First Omen will be released theatrically or on streaming. Given that the film is distributed by 20th Century Studios, the film inevitably be available to stream on Hulu.

The acclaimed Predator prequel Prey and the Hellraiser reboot were released directly to Hulu, and since The First Omen still doesn't have a release date, despite production having wrapped, it wouldn't be too surprising if the film forgoes a theatrical release.

Is There a Trailer for The First Omen?

We don’t have a trailer for The First Omen yet, but we can always rewatch the trailer for 1976’s The Omen. The classic trailer style with an ominous voice-over brings us back to the golden age of demonic horror films.

Who Stars in The First Omen?

Nell Tiger Free plays the lead role in The First Omen. Free previously played Leanne Grayson, an unsettling nanny with seemingly supernatural powers who cares for a grieving couple’s reborn doll, in the Apple TV+ series Servant. Free also played Myrcella Baratheon, the daughter of Cersei Lannister and Robert Baratheon, in Game of Thrones.

Bill Nighy is also playing a role in The First Omen. The BAFTA-winning actor has been in films ranging from Love Actually to The Constant Gardener and television shows including Castlevania and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Ralph Ineson will be playing the character of Father Brennan. Ineson has more than a bit of experience battling demonic forces on film, having played William in Robert Eggers’ The Witch. Ineson, like his costar Nell Tiger Free, was also in Game of Thrones, where he played Dagmer Cleftjaw. He also played the titular role in David Lowery's acclaimed film The Green Knight and General Nikolai Tarakanov in the HBO series Chernobyl. The First Omen isn’t the only horror film starring Ineson to look forward to. He’ll also be playing Dr. Wilhelm Sievers in Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu remake.

What Is The First Omen About?

Relatively little about the plot of The First Omen has been revealed thus far. We do know that it is a prequel to the 1976 film The Omen and will include the character of Father Brennan. In 1976’s The Omen, Father Brennan was played by Patrick Troughton (The Second Doctor in Doctor Who) who was in his mid-50s at the time. In The First Omen, that role is played by Ralph Ineson who is currently in his 50s, suggesting the prequel may be set only a short time before the events of The Omen.

Who Is Making The First Omen?

When an Omen prequel was first announced in 2016 it was reported that Ben Jacoby (Bleed) would write the script with Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) in negotiations to direct. However, those plans fell through.

Instead, The First Omen will be directed by Arkasha Stevenson, which will mark her feature directorial debut. Stevenson has previously directed episodes of Legion, Briarpatch, and the deeply weird Netflix horror series Brand New Cherry Flavor Stevenson was also involved in the script for The First Omen, though it is unclear if that is an entirely new script or a rewrite of the original script by Jacoby.

Stevenson’s writing partner Tim Smith worked with her on the script for The First Omen. The two also worked together on the short film Pineapple. Smith also worked as an executive producer on the film.

The producers for the film include David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan who previously produced the Hellraiser reboot.

Are There Any Other Projects in The Omen Franchise?

The Omen (1976)- The first film in the franchise, The Omen stars Gregory Peck as Robert Thorn, the US Ambassador to Great Britain and father of Damien, an eerie child with a mysterious past. After the death of Damien’s nanny, a priest named Father Brennan reaches out to Robert to express his concern that Damien may be the antichrist. While it can sometimes get lost among all the great horror films of the late 60s and 70s, The Omen more than holds its own, even among the greats. The film had a lot of problems behind the scenes, even leading to rumors of a curse, but the film came together brilliantly and is an absolute must-see for horror fans.

Damien: Omen 2 (1978)- While not considered a classic to the same extent as The Omen, Damien: Omen 2 is still an interesting film. It focuses far more on Damien himself, instead of the people and events around him. Damien, now twelve, begins to realize and struggle with who he is.

Omen 3: The Final Conflict (1981)- The third in the original trilogy of Omen films, Omen 3: The Final Conflict sees Damien’s rise to power. He becomes the US Ambassador to the UK and uses his connections, both demonic and political, to brutally prevent Jesus’s second coming.

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)- Ten years after the original Omen trilogy finished, the television movie Omen IV: The Awakening was released. It follows a new family, the Yorks, and their concerns about their adoptive daughter Delia’s disturbing and possibly demonic behavior. While the film is set in the same universe as The Omen, characters only learn of those film’s events through letters.

The Omen (2006)- The Omen was remade in 2006 starring Liev Schreiber in the role of Robert Thorn, with Julia Stiles playing his wife. Mia Farrow also starred, an amusing bit of casting given her role in 1968’s Rosemary’s Baby and the similarities between The Omen and Rosemary’s Baby.

Damien (2016)- A television series following an adult Damien aired on A&E in the spring of 2016. The series, simply called Damien, starred Bradley James as Damien, a celebrated war photographer who is struggling with PTSD and slowly beginning to remember his demonic past.

