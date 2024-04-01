Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for some of the visuals featured in The First Omen.

When it comes to movie ratings issued by the MPAA, it's not always clear to the public why certain titles end up with the ratings they have. It's easy to understand why nudity and violence would elevate the rating of a movie, but what happens when a single but important shot puts your project in the dreaded NC-17 category? During an interview with Collider, The First Omen director Arkasha Stevenson revealed that they had to deal precisely with that situation in order to get the horror movie back to the R rating.

During the interview, Stevenson told Collider's Perri Nemiroff that the cause of all the hassle was... a vagina. The director revealed that "it was really important to us to not fetishize or sexualize this body horror and to really humanize female anatomy," but the MPAA wouldn't have it. That's when the team realized that they'd have to find a compromise if they wanted to stick to their vision and still keep the R rating:

"I have trepidations about trying to understand their process. Initially, it was just this frontal shot of this hand coming out of the vagina. And the shot started before we started to be able to see this demon hand. And the compromise was to only go to the frontal image once you started to see this supernatural element infiltrating the image. So what that told me is that it wasn’t what was happening to the body that was offensive, it was the body, the image of the vagina that was offensive. Which, you know, it’s 2024. There’s a lot of male frontal nudity, there’s a lot of female nudity, but the female nudity is in a sexual light. And it was interesting that this was what was going to push the boundary. But once we realized that that was going to be the battleground, I think everybody was in full force on our side, including the studio, to really get this image through."

How 'The First Omen' Avoided the NC-17 Rating

Additionally, Stevenson revealed that the First Omen cuts "went back and forth, I think, five times" until they could finally find a version that would secure the less severe R rating. What she thought was weird, however, is that, in her perception, the scene is "strangely more graphic" in the final version. Another thing that baffled the filmmaker is that the full frontal shot was the only thing that really bothered the MPAA, saying "We have a pretty gory movie, we have a lot of violence, we have a lot of body horror. And we also have a demon phallus, and none of that triggered an NC-17 rating."

Stevenson added that this is "quite telling about where we are right now, and I think, where we need to get to." This also led the director to underscore the importance of rewriting history when it comes to how horror movies approach and depict the female body:

"There was a little bit of a wall between me and the horror because I felt like a lot of the time the violence depicted was fetishized when it came to women. And so this was a real exercise in trying to just make the lens purely through fear. And when you’re talking about such, I think, intense topics such as birth and forced reproduction and sexual assault, I think it’s really important to also not shy away from the imagery and to humanize the imagery."

The First Omen premieres in theaters on April 5. Stay tuned to Collider for Nemiroff's full interview with Stevenson.

