It’s time to become possessed by pizza thanks to The First Omen and Los Angeles’ Purgatory Pizza. For today (June 6) only, patrons of the ‘za restaurant will be treated to a sinisterly good deal as the shop pairs with 20th Century Studios to celebrate the digital release of the prequel horror flick. Hungry fans are invited to take $6.66 off their order of two or more pizzas with the first 200 customers (either online or in person) receiving a double blessing as they’ll nab a free digital copy of The First Omen. What’s better than pizza and a movie for a fun night in? Nothing - that’s the answer. Those Angelenos who aren’t quite up to making the trek to the brick and mortar store at 1326 E. 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 can place their order online and use code 666 to partake in the fun with the sales deal and giveaway kicking off at 11:00 am PDT.

Scaring its way into cinemas back in April, The First Omen serves as a prequel telling of the events that would follow in Richard Donner’s classic 1976 feature, The Omen. Helmed by Arkasha Stevenson in her directorial debut, the movie centers around a young woman (Nell Tiger Free) who is sent to Rome to work for the Catholic Church. While there, she discovers that something sinister is brewing within the walls, with the leaders conspiring to bring the Antichrist into the world. The chilling horror flick also featured performances from the likes of Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Tawfeek Barhom (The Idol), Sônia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), and Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).

Nailing any sort of installment into an already beloved franchise is a challenge for any filmmaker, but the reviews coming back for The First Omen were - for the most part - positive. Many praised Stevenson for her vision, which included plenty of body horror and gross out moments that stuck with audiences long after the credits rolled. While it likely wasn’t the box office hit that 20th Century was expecting, now that the movie is available on Hulu to stream and at home for digital purchase, with a Blu-ray and DVD release just around the corner, the title is bound to pick up more eyes along the way.

2024: The Year Of Horror

Horror lovers can rejoice as things are just getting heated up for this year’s horror releases. So far, titles like The First Omen, Immaculate, Late Night with the Devil, The Strangers: Chapter 1, and Abigail have lit the spark which will only continue to grow thanks to MaXXXine, Alien: Romulus, Longlegs, and Nosferatu.

The First Omen is now available to stream on Hulu and purchase on digital.

The First Omen A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga Main Genre Horror Writers Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer

