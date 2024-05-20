The Big Picture A new featurette details how The First Omen draws inspiration from Dante's Inferno.

The featurette explores the thematic structure, setting of Rome, and behind-the-scenes details of creating the horror experience.

Director Arkasha Stevenson plans to expand the Omen franchise with potential exploration of the demonic entity Jackal in future films.

Dante Alighieri's legendary "Inferno," the first of three parts making up his epic poem The Divine Comedy, has served as inspiration or a direct reference for countless stories across all mediums for its depiction of Hell and the journey closer to God. In 2024, the concept of descending into the depths of despair and sin was once again invoked for The First Omen, director Arkasha Stevenson's prequel to the 1976 horror classic The Omen. Starring Nell Tiger Free, the film follows an American nun-in-training named Margaret who arrives in Rome, only to find her faith challenged as she uncovers a conspiracy to bring about the Antichrist. Ahead of the film's digital release, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek that sees Stevenson drawing comparisons from Margaret's quest to bring the evil to light to Dante's journey through the nine circles of Hell.

The featurette, titled "Structuring the Film," begins with an anecdote from Stevenson about arriving in Rome to film on the exact 750th anniversary of Dante's Inferno. It was fitting, then, that they planned for The First Omen to follow a similar structure, beginning from Margaret's warm welcome at the orphanage before her roller-coaster descent as she investigates the wicked conspiracy among the church's radicals. Rome was the perfect setting in the director's eyes, given the widespread presence of religious iconography that gives off a religious aura while also creating anxiety that there are always eyes on Margaret. To amplify that, she also made certain that hushed whispers and conversations could often be heard in the background, adding a feeling that something more sinister was freely occurring just beyond the camera's view.

The First Omen's arrival on digital will bring with it plenty more behind-the-scenes goodies exploring all aspects of the horror feature's creation. "The Mystery of Margaret," for one, focuses on Free's character's journey to prevent the arrival of Damien, with her castmates Bill Nighy and Maria Caballero chiming in along with Stevenson. The director also provides a window into her process and how her debut feature was made to expand on Richard Donner's original with "The Director's Vision," while "Signs of the First Omen" explains the symbolism, costume design, effects, and more that help give the film its haunting atmosphere. With homages baked into Stevenson's vision and some truly disturbing sequences, the featurettes aim to provide a peak into the mindset behind every creative decision.

Who Else Worked on 'The First Omen'?

In addition to directing, Stevenson also co-wrote The First Omen with her writing partner Tim Smith alongside Keith Thomas while the story itself comes from Ben Jacoby. They had an all-star cast to bring the prequel to life, with Free, Nighy, and Caballero joined by the MCU's new Galactus, Ralph Ineson, as well as Sonia Braga and Tawfeek Barhom. Although the film's box office performance left much to be desired, Rotten Tomatoes has the title at a Certified Fresh 81% score with high praise from critics for how Stevenson and the team tied things together with The Omen while remaining inventive with the horror. Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film a 7/10 in his review, saying "Stevenson's debut feature is a smart handling of horror with imagery that won't soon leave your mind, elevated by an uncomfortable performance by Free."

Assuming another Omen film follows Stevenson's revitalization of the franchise, the director has some ideas about where it could go. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, she expressed interest in covering the Jackal, a demonic entity that plays a major role in conceiving the Antichrist and represents a connection between the afterlife and the living world in the franchise. There are still mysteries surrounding the monstrous being and the larger process behind ushering Damien into the world that leave the door open for exploration if the ending is any indication.

The First Omen comes home on digital on May 28, followed by a streaming release on Hulu on May 30. Blu-ray and DVD copies will be available starting July 30. Check out our exclusive sneak peek below.

