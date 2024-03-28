The Big Picture The First Omen, a prequel to the original Omen, explores the birth of the Antichrist.

Director Arkasha Stevenson promises a terrifying journey, answering how Damien came into existence and offering a deeper insight into his origins.

The movie will hit theaters on August 5.

The Omen franchise is back and more terrifying than ever with the highly anticipated release of The First Omen, which serves as a prequel to the original film. While the film is still a little over a week away from its big screen debut, fans can dive into a deeper look into the origins of its sinister story in a brand-new featurette.

“Our film, The First Omen, is a prequel to the 1976 version. We do answer the question of how Damien comes into existence, and why,” director Arkasha Stevenson said about the upcoming movie. Horror fans may remember Damien from the original film for his terrifying presence as the long-dreaded Antichrist. And the latest installment will offer audiences a chance to experience a deeper insight into his sinister origins. “When the 1976 Omen film came out, it shocked and terrified audiences,” said Keith Levine, producer of the upcoming movie. “If you’re an Omen fan, this has to be the best thing that’s happened to you, and then people who are seeing an Omen movie for the first time are also going to be terrified.”

The featurette also cleverly showcases footage from the original film interwoven with archival footage of the coverage it received at the time, with the late Gregory Peck commenting, “I think we did what we set out to do, scare people half out of their wits.” The original Omen movie was released following the cultural impact of The Exorcist, and rode on the wave of its success by capitalizing on the demonic panic of the 1970s. The movie now remains a quintessential classic in the horror genre, and given the footage showcased of its latest installment, it looks like audiences are in for a new horrifying journey into the origins of the Antichrist.

'Omen' Fans Are in For a Brutal R-rated Horror Flick

Additional details about the upcoming prequel to the franchise remain under wraps for now, but one thing that is certain is that the film will be fully utilizing its R rating by exploring its story through the lens of body horror. According to previous reports, the film nearly earned an NC-17 rating before being trimmed down to suit a wider audience. One can only imagine what additional horrors await, but with the movie set to be released in theaters next week, fans don’t have to wait too long to find out the answer.

The First Omen haunts the big screen on April 5. Check out the official sneak peek of the upcoming horror film below.

The First Omen A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga Main Genre Horror Writers Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer

