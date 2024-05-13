The Big Picture Get ready for the release of The First Omen on digital, Hulu, and Blu-ray, exploring the sinister events leading to the birth of the antichrist.

Horror fans, get ready as 20th Century Studios’ The First Omen is set to hit digital platforms on May 28, Hulu on May 30, and Blu-ray and DVD on July 30. Set in 1971, The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) as Margaret, an American nun-in-training traveling to Rome to take the veil. The psychological horror film explores the sinister events that lead to Damien/the antichrist’s inception, unraveling a terrifying conspiracy that challenges Margaret’s faith and reveals the birth of evil incarnate. The film also features Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

Fans can delve deeper into the Omen lore with exclusive behind-the-scenes content available when the film arrives on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV on May 28, and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 30. The bonus features include a featurette titled The Mystery of Margaret, where director Arkasha Stevenson and stars Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy, and Maria Caballero explore Margaret’s character and her journey. Another featurette, The Director’s Vision, sees Stevenson discussing her passion for horror, her approach to expanding The Omen legacy, and her experiences filming in Rome, complemented by cast insights on working with her. Signs of The First Omen provides a deep dive into the film’s symbolism, set designs, costumes, and practical effects, showcasing how these elements blur the line between reality and horror.

Is 'The First Omen' Worth Watching?

A prequel to Richard Donner’s classic 1976 The Omen, the film holds an 81% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime stated that the movie “gets under your skin with uncomfortable scenes that won't leave you any time soon.” Despite the acclaim from critics, though, The First Omen is among a string of recent horror movies that haven’t lived up to expectations at the box office, which is unusual for the otherwise lucrative genre. With a little under $19 million domestically and another $31 million from overseas markets, The First Omen has now passed the $50 million mark worldwide against its reported budget of $30 million.

The First Omen will be released on digital on May 28, Hulu on May 30, and Blu-ray and DVD on July 30. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

