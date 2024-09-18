Earlier this year, 20th Century Studios invited audiences to learn where evil was born with the release of Arkasha Stevenson’s The First Omen. Now, Hulu is offering fans of the franchise the opportunity to chase the prequel with the original as the streamer is the current home of both The First Omen and the movie that kicked-off one of the most legendary horror franchises, The Omen. This gives viewers an opportunity to watch Stevenson’s movie the way it was meant to be viewed, with the origin story bleeding directly into the 1976 Gregory Peck-led horror flick.

It’s hard to nail a new entry in a beloved franchise, particularly from the ‘70s, a decade that defined the genre. But both audiences and critics agree that Stevenson’s prequel was the perfect introduction to the franchise that has a total of five titles under its belt. Ticking off the Certified Fresh box on Rotten Tomatoes, Stevenson’s feature length directorial debut sits on the website with an 82% critics rating. The movie follows Nell Tiger Free’s (Game of Thrones) Margaret, an American nun who’s eager to begin a new position at a Catholic orphanage in Rome. Learning the Italian language and working her way in with the other nuns is challenging enough, but when she begins to uncover a sinister conspiracy within the Church, Margaret’s world - and faith system - is totally flipped on its head. Heavily leaning into the body horror subgenre, the movie is packed with jump scares and gross-out moments as the priests and nuns plot the birth of the Antichrist.

‘The Omen’ is Gregory Peck’s Most Iconic Horror Role

Close

After the credits roll on The First Omen, Hulu subscribers can quickly flip over to the next title in your horror double feature by hitting up Richard Donner’s The Omen. There’s a little bit of spillover from the final scene in The First Omen and that of The Omen as both center around the naming of the spawn of Satan, Damien (Harvey Spencer Stephens). In the original film, audiences watch as Damien’s father, Robert (Peck), pulls the old one-two over on his wife when, after their son dies following his birth, Robert swaps in a new boy - Damien. Down the line, Robert realizes he made a huge mistake after disastrous occurrences begin to follow the family around every turn, only for the couple to eventually discover they’re raising the Antichrist. With an 85% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Omen will forever be a timeless classic.

Though his name has gone down in history for his work in titles including To Kill a Mockingbird and Roman Holiday, Peck truly shined in horror movies. To us, The Omen will always be his best, but the actor also dazzles as a lawyer being stalked by the man he put behind bars in Cape Fear and as one of history’s most notorious real-life monsters, Josef Mengele, in The Boys from Brazil.

Head over to Hulu now to stream The First Omen and The Omen.

