The Big Picture The First Omen offers a fresh take on the classic horror series from the 1970s with a prequel that will delve into the origins of the evil entity.

Fans of the original Omen films will be drawn into the story by the return of Father Brennan, portrayed by Ralph Ineson, connecting the past with the present.

With a talented cast including Nell Tiger Free and Bill Nighy, director Arkasha Stevenson aims to bring a new perspective to the iconic tale of Damien, the spawn of Satan.

The Exorcist, Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Omen, the list of classic horror flicks from the 1970s goes on and on. While each of these titles has received follow-up installments, many have just recently popped back into the public eye with fresh chapters flipping the page to the next piece of the lore. But, instead of going forward, the next project to spawn from a series born in the ‘70s will tell the tale of what came before when The First Omen breaches into theaters on April 5. Today, a fresh peek at the bundle of horrific joy that lies ahead has arrived swaddled in a brand-new trailer courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

In the new trailer, Father Brennan (Ralph Ineson) is warning all who will listen that evil will soon find its way to Earth and that there's nothing that can stop it. The signs are all pointing to the little beast's arrival in a teaser that makes viewers question their eyes and ears.

To give you a bit of a refresher about the original movie and how it ties into the prequel, the primary character holding both pieces together is Ineson as Father Brennan. In the 1976 version, the dutiful servant of the Catholic Church was played by Doctor Who alum Patrick Troughton. Father Brennan is the first character to really raise alarm bells in The Omen, telling Gregory Peck’s Robert Thorn and Lee Remick’s Katherine Thorn that they had better watch their backs because they have something much worse than your run-of-the-mill toddler on their hands. The First Omen will paint a clearer picture of how Father Brennan became involved with the spawn of Satan and, with his background in other similar genre hits like The Witch, The Pope’s Exorcist, and Robert Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu remake, there’s no better man for the job.

Filling out the cast will be Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones, Servant), Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), and Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene) with Arkasha Stevenson standing at the helm as director.

‘The First Omen’ Will Either Make Or Break With Fans

Like the other favorites from arguably the best decade of horror hits, The Omen franchise isn’t a stranger to sequels and adaptations. The last release from the series was almost two full decades ago with David Seltzer’s full-blown remake, aptly titled, The Omen. The production garnered mixed reviews from audiences, which is probably part of the reason why there haven’t been any further attempts to resurrect the story of Satan’s spawn over the last 18 years. Yet, here we are, just one month away from the release of The First Omen, and audiences are having flashbacks (both good and bad) of other recently revived franchises like Halloween and The Exorcist. In an odd coincidence, filmmaker David Gordon Green was behind each of the three new Halloween films as well as The Exorcist: Believer with each title proving to be divisive for the dedicated fandom at the center. With a legacy like that of The Omen’s, all eyes will now be focusing on Stevenson and how her entry into the story about a baby named Damien will fit into the fold.

You can check out the new trailer below and read up on everything there is to know about The First Omen here in our guide.

The First Omen A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga Main Genre Horror Writers Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer

