The Big Picture The trailer for The First Omen shows the powerlessness of the human characters against the supernatural threat.

The young protagonist's discovery will change her perspective on life and leave her alone with hope that her faith will save her.

Arkasha Stevenson, who previously worked on Legion, directed The First Omen, embracing the darkness that made the original Omen popular.

More than four decades after The Omen horrified audiences on the big screen, the first trailer for The First Omen has been released, unleashing a new era of fear with the prequel's take on the Antichrist. Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom and Ralph Ineson are set to star in the new movie, where a young American woman will be sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but she'll encounter a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The world isn't ready for the terror that will be unleashed this spring.

The new trailer for The First Omen doesn't give anything away when it comes to the premise of the upcoming prequel, focusing instead on establishing the tone for the film. Through a collection of unsettling visuals and the official introduction of the lead characters, the trailer makes it clear how powerless the human characters will be against the supernatural threat they'll have to confront. With the young protagonist still wanting to find kindness in the world, her discovery will change her perspective on life, leaving her alone with the hope that her faith will save her from evil.

The Omen was directed by Richard Donner in 1976, and it followed Robert (Gregory Peck) and Katherine Thorn (Lee Remick) as they realized they had actually taken the Antichrist home with them after Robert secretly adopted a baby after his own was stillborn. Damien (Harvey Stephens) would eventually cause Katherine to miscarry when she was pregnant with her second child, before eventually causing the death of his adoptive parents. The fact that the Antichrist was born in the original film doesn't bode well for the main characters of The First Omen.

Who Is Behind 'The First Omen'?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Arkasha Stevenson was in charge of directing The First Omen, introducing this version of the Antichrist to a new generation through the upcoming prequel. The filmmaker previously worked on Legion, a television series about a group of mutants based on Marvel comic books. Stevenson's experience with the horror elements from that series will allow her to embrace the darkness that made the first Omen such a popular horror story among audiences, as a secret conspiracy to bring the Antichrist to Earth eventually leads to the tragedy Donner directed more than forty years ago.

You can check out the first trailer for The First Omen below, before the film premieres in theaters in the United States on April 5: