Fans of Slam Dunk know this better than anyone: it wasn't exactly easy to locate the anime movie The First Slam Dunk when it slammed into theaters. The movie premiered in U.S. theaters in July 2023, but only found a streaming home in June 2024, almost one year later. Since no streaming title is permanent in any catalog, fans will be happy to know that soon they will be able to own The First Slam Dunk in the best quality possible: Anime Limited announced this week that the movie is getting a Steelbook with 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions on March 24 in the UK (meaning that those outside the UK will need a region-free Blu-ray player).

The First Slam Dunk is also getting a collector's edition with the movie on the same formats and a standard Blu-ray edition. Bonus features are yet to be announced. In the story, Ryota Miyagi (Shugo Nakamura) is a basketball point guard who has a meteoric rise and becomes a standout in the sports world. With the ability to see several moves ahead and lightning-fast movements, Ryota is a difficult target to spot and block. It all gets more impressive when you factor in that he's still a high school sophomore, but he still has his own challenges to face.

Back when it debuted in theaters, The First Slam Dunk was able to impress everyone who watched it: the movie stands tall at a rare 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the anime movie's grounded depiction of basketball and its dedication to raising its own stakes without getting lost in the process. This was all helped because The First Slam Dunk was written and directed by Takehiko Inoue – the creator of the manga series himself.

'The First Slam Dunk' Was a Surprise Hit at the Box Office

The popularity of Slam Dunk was also reflected in the movie's impressive run at the box office: it managed to rake in $279 million worldwide – a huge number for a Japanese animated film – which at the time made it one of the top 10 highest-grossing Japanese films ever. Not by chance, The First Slam Dunk won in the Best Animated Film category at the Japanese Academy Awards.

Slam Dunk fans are having a pretty great couple of months. Late last year, Netflix announced that the whole 1993 anime series adapted from the manga would become available in its catalog. Even though the anime went under the radar of several anime lovers, it still has a pretty consistent fanbase. The manga series was extremely popular: it had over 170 million volumes in circulation, which makes it one of the most popular manga titles ever, along with other famous franchises like One Piece and Dragon Ball.

Anime Limited releases The First Slam Dunk on Steelbook 4K UHD and Blu-ray on March 24. Check out the trailer above.