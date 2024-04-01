The Big Picture GKIDS is releasing a Blu-ray of The First Slam Dunk with bonus features on June 25, and a Collector's Edition is also programmed for later in 2024.

A limited-edition sticker sheet of the Shohoku team uniforms will be featured with the special edition.

The movie can be an entry point to the Slam Dunk story, and it was crowned the Best Animated Film at the Japanese Academy Awards.

After a long, long wait, GKIDS finally decided to allow anime fans to look forward to a physical release of The First Slam Dunk. The movie premiered in theaters in late 2023, and the Blu-ray release is scheduled for June 25, 2024. Distributed by Shout! Studios, the edition will feature exciting bonus features, as well as some treats for collectors. GKIDS and Shout! Studios also announced that a Collector’s Edition is coming down the line in 2024, but details are yet to be announced.

The special Blu-ray edition of The First Slam Dunk will feature a limited-edition sticker sheet featuring the Shohoku team uniforms. Additionally, the movie's bonus features will let fans take a deep dive into the process of bringing the adaptation to life across several areas. An interview with director and screenwriter Takehiko Inoue — who also created and illustrated the manga series — will detail his creative process, while an audio commentary with the English dub team will allow American audiences to learn a bit more of the adaptations made to our language, as well as their approach to the material.

Fans of the Slam Dunk anime series already had enough reasons to anticipate the movie release, but many were surprised by the film's quality and the fact that it works as a perfect entry point to the story. The First Slam Dunk was featured in several "Best Of" lists from 2023, and it won in the Best Animated Film category at the Japanese Academy Awards. The animated movie was also the highest-grossing domestic film in Japan in 2023.

What Is The Story Of 'The First Slam Dunk?'

Image via CrunchyRoll

The movie centers around Ryota Miyagi, a basketball point guard who quickly becomes a standout in the sports world. He's got it all: The vision to see several moves ahead of his opponents at the court, as well as lightning-fast movements that make him a difficult target to spot and block. He's inspired by his equally talented brother who is a famous local player. The story takes place during Ryota's sophomore year in high school — a period in which he established his name as a basketball star.

Slam Dunk is one of the early manga/anime titles that became popular alongside titles like Dragon Ball Z and Yu Yu Hakusho. The manga series ran from 1990 to 1996, and they have been compiled into 31 tankōbon volumes that sold over 120 million copies in Japan.

The First Slam Dunk Blu-ray edition will be released on July 25, 2024. You can watch the trailer below and you can stream Slam Dunk on Crunchyroll.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Slam Dunk Release Date October 6, 1993 Cast Hisao Egawa , Eriko Hara , Akiko Hiramatsu , Yukimasa Kishino , Takeshi Kusao , Hikaru Midorikawa , Toshiyuki Morikawa , Tomomichi Nishimura , Ryôtarô Okiayu , Yoku Shioya , Hideyuki Tanaka Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Creator(s) Takehiko Inoue Writers Nobuaki Kishima , Yoshiyuki Suga Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Franchise(s) Slam Dunk Directors Nobutaka Nishizawa

Watch on Crunchyroll