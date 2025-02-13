Coming-of-age films will never go out of style. Whether they’re realistic or fantastical or a combination of genres, they allow us to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes and reflect on our own experiences. Anna Rose Holmer’s feature debut, The Fits, is a coming-of-age story like no other, following an eleven-year-old tomboy yearning for acceptance in an all-girls dance troupe, which veers into surrealism for a unique exploration of gender and social dynamics. Despite its short runtime, The Fits is a slow and meditative film with a documentary-like quality and striking cinematography, and its sparse dialogue allows us to fill in the gaps ourselves and come up with our own interpretations of its meaning. Without much dialogue, Royalty Hightower gives an impressive lead performance in her film debut, and the film’s beautifully ambiguous ending opens up even more questions than it answers, making The Fits a coming-of-age drama to remember.

What Is 'The Fits' About?

Written and directed by Anna Rose Holmer, The Fits follows Toni (Royalty Hightower), an eleven-year-old girl who spends her afternoons training with her older brother at the boxing gym in their local community center and decides to try out for the girls' drill team, the Lionesses, after watching them from afar. Accustomed to being the only girl in the boxing gym, the dance team offers Toni the chance to find community with other girls her age and older, and though she struggles with the choreography at first, she dedicates herself to nailing the routine the best she can. Toni befriends a couple of girls her age and soon becomes more comfortable and confident in herself, but her sense of belonging is threatened when a number of girls on the team begin having mysterious, unexplained seizures during practice.

In conceptualizing the film, Holmer was inspired by real-life instances of mass psychogenic illness, particularly the “dancing disease,” which dates back to the Middle Ages. There are examples of this phenomenon throughout history, and as recently as 2012, over a dozen teenage girls in upstate New York reported a sudden onset of tics and spasms that spread throughout their small high school. But in her depiction of mass psychogenic illness in The Fits, Holmer isn’t interested in investigating the cause of these mysterious seizures, but rather what they represent in the context of the social hierarchy of the dance troupe.

‘The Fits’ Is a Surreal Examination of Gender and Social Acceptance