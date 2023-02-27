There are some screenwriters and directors who are true masters of their craft. They’re not satisfied with coming up with a concept, they take it and run with it in order to explore all possibilities of that new story. The trailer for the French film The Five Devils suggests that the movie represents one of these cases, as the story seems to greatly transform with every new information that we're given.

Initially, The Five Devils follows a small girl who is an excited collector of all things. Vicky (Sally Dramé) is capable of reproducing scents, and that’s why she tries to encapsulate all the different things she discovers while exploring the world. The trailer suggests it will chronicle the relationship of Vicky with her mother… But then everything changes.

The Five Devils Trailer Teases a Wild Ride

There’s a clear shift in tone as Vicky’s aunt Julia (Swala Emati) enters the story, starting with the fact that the girl barely knew about her relative’s existence until she shows up. At the same time, the trailer suggests that Julia was summoned after Vicky’s parents Jimmy (Moustapha Mbengue) and Joanne (Adèle Exarchopoulos) realized that the girl’s talents for identifying scents are a lot more mystical than they seem. So who could this aunt be? We’ll find out later this month.

On top of all that, there’s an extra layer for The Five Devils that we don’t get to experience in the trailer, but praise coming from early screenings at Fantastic Fest, AFI Festival, and Cannes suggests that the thriller is also a comment on identity and sexuality, which just makes it all the more intriguing. So, there seems to be something for everyone: An innocent child-perspective drama, mother-daughter themes, magical elements, and a thriller rides with plenty of secrets for us to discover along the way.

The Five Devils Director Reveals "Exhausting" Shoot

The Five Devils is directed by award-winning filmmaker Léa Mysius. The thriller is the follow-up to her 2017 feature film directorial debut Ava – which was also a standout in film festivals across the world. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director stated that, for her second feature, she wanted to go bigger. But that certainly took its toll:

"I decided from the start that for this movie, my second movie, I was going to take all the risks I hadn’t taken with my first. I wanted to confront all the challenges. The first was the budget. We had a small budget and the feedback was the script was too ambitious for the budget. We wanted 40 days of shooting. It was cut down to 36. Our crew wasn’t huge, but it was still sizeable. The whole shoot was trying to find this balance while not restraining or restricting the ambitions and expectations I had for the film. […] Every single person in the crew told us that this was the toughest film they ever had to do. […] The editing was an exhausting process. After every day of shooting I was exhausted. I’m still exhausted.”

The Five Devils premieres in theaters on March 24. You’ll also be able to watch it on MUBI as early as May 12.

