The Fix, a new science fiction thriller starring Stranger Things alum Grace Van Dien, is coming to a screen near you this fall. The film, the sophomore feature from South African writer-director Kelsey Egan, will debut on digital and video-on-demand services on November 22. Variety reports that the film has been acquired for North American distribution by Gravitas Ventures.

The Fix takes place on a dystopian future Earth where air pollution has killed and sickened millions en masse, forcing people to wear breathing masks at all times. The rich, however, have access t superior air-filtration systems and a drug that can stave off poisoning. Popular model Ella, played by Van Dien, is a member of the elite; when she finds out her boyfriend has been cheating on her with her best friend, she impulsively takes a mysterious designer drug. As the substance begins to transform her, she goes on the run - even as the fate of the world may depend on her mutating body. Says Egan, "Our journey from script to screen began in 2013, so we couldn’t be more excited to share this wild ride with the world. To achieve ambitious action and VFX in a small indie is a rare feat, and we are so proud to have made a film with such striking scope thanks to a truly global fusion of talent." The premise is similar to that of Egan's first film, 2021's Glasshouse, in which a family takes shelter in a greenhouse from an airborne memory-erasing toxin.

Who Else Is Starring in 'The Fix'?

Close

In addition to Van Dien, who first gained attention playing doomed cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in the fourth season of Stranger Things, the film boasts a well-rounded cast. It will also feature Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead), Keenan Arrison (Tomb Raider), Tina Redman (Savage Beauty), Nicole Fortuin (One Piece), Robyn Rossouw (Swartwater), Tafara Nyatsanza (Beast), and Greteli Fincham (Blood & Water). Rounding out the cast is deep-voiced genre stalwart Clancy Brown, a veteran of genre productions like The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, Highlander, and Starship Troopers.

The Fix is produced by Egan and Crave Pictures' Greig Buckle, Allison Friedman, Jeremy Walton, and David Lyons. It is executive produced by African streamer Showmax, Moo Studios, and star Van Dien.

The Fix will be released on digital and video-on-demand on November 22, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.