Sometimes, the strangest movies end up going down in history. Their historical significance is undisputed because they pioneered a new way of making or releasing films, yet their notoriety is limited to just those historical accomplishments. There's little in the artistry of the film itself to warrant further discussion or adoration beyond noting that it paved the way for other movies. This includes titles that were the first ever to get certain monikers from the MPAA rating system, like PG, PG-13, and so on. It's now incredibly common to see any of these ratings on the post for a new movie, but they all had to start somewhere. Some movies had to be the first to garner an R, G, or PG rating.

So it is with The Flamingo Kid, a feature that modern general audiences likely aren’t aware of but does have the historical significance of being the first-ever movie to get smacked with a PG-13 rating. After an outcry over the content of various movies released earlier in 1984 — Gremlins and Temple of Doom, most notably — it was determined that a new rating between PG and R was needed for certain motion pictures…like The Flamingo Kid. This Garry Marshall directorial effort blazed a new trail for an MPAA rating that now dominates the world of mainstream cinema…even if the movie itself isn’t especially notable otherwise in the modern discourse.

What Is 'The Flamingo Kid' About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Flamingo Kid is a comedy centering on Matt Dillon as Jeffrey Willis, a teenager unsure of where to take his future. A job at the upscale locale The Flamingo Club leads him to develop deep connections with folks like Phil Brody (Richard Crenna). Willis becomes so enamored with Brody that he starts molding his entire life around this older guy’s behavior and outlook. Much like High School Musical 2, The Flamingo Kid is a movie that eventually sides with the idea that the temptations of wealth are no substitute for close friends and family...the things money can't buy!

This was a premise that, even back in 1984, didn’t exactly spur hordes of people to go to the movie theater. Among all the movies released in 1984, The Flamingo Kid came at 43rd place in the year’s domestic box office. The feature ended up sliding in behind other forgotten titles of that year like Moscow on the Hudson, Cannonball Run II, and Against All Odds while barely outgrossing the infamously terrible Sylvester Stallone/Dolly Parton star vehicle Rhinestone. The Flamingo Kid was not one of those 1980s hits that slowly fell into obscurity. From the start, audiences largely gave the feature the cold shoulder in favor of pursuing other more notable comedies from that year.

The feature's box office haul couldn't even benefit from the notoriety of being the first PG-13 movie unleashed on the public. Per AFI, The Flamingo Kid was the first ever movie to score a PG-13 rating from the MPAA board, getting that moniker around July 1984. However, The Flamingo Kid didn't end up hitting movie theaters until December 1984. This meant that Red Dawn (which technically got a PG-13 rating later from the MPAA board) would beat The Flamingo Kid to the punch as the first PG-13 film seen by the public. A trio of additional PG-13 films, including Dune (released just one week prior to The Flamingo Kid), would all hit theaters before The Flamingo Kid, further depriving it of something notable it could use to draw in moviegoers.

'The Flamingo Kid' Is a Strange Movie To Hold This Historical Honor

Image via 20th Century Studios

Across the last five months of 1984, only five American films secured a PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Today, that’s roughly the same amount of films (and likely a lowball figure) for how many PG-13 titles debut in theaters on a monthly basis. Back in 1984, the PG-13 rating was still fresh and new — it wasn’t the default rating for mainstream productions. In 1985, the first time the PG-13 rating was available for an entire calendar year, only two of the ten biggest movies of the year were rated PG-13. The number one film of the year, Back to the Future, had a PG rating even with a smattering of adult content that would almost certainly get it a PG-13 rating today.

The PG-13 rating still being so scarce and not synonymous with big-budget box office successes was a sign of the times in 1984. The drastic differences between then and now also make it apparent just how far removed The Flamingo Kid is from typical PG-13 fare today. Modern PG-13 films include everything from Marvel movies to School of Rock to Barbie to Asteroid City. This is now the ideal MPAA rating for features to brandish since it assures younger audiences there will be some “edge” to the proceedings while soothing parents with the knowledge that things won’t get too risqué or ribald. Hence, action blockbusters tend to dominate the world of PG-13 cinema, though most other genres are geared towards this rating too.

The Flamingo Kid is worlds removed from the default PG-13 blockbuster of today, though it would serve as a precedent for the kind of teen-oriented movies that would become cozy with the PG-13 rating in the 1980s. Much like The Flamingo Kid, these projects would offer high school viewers just enough raunch to make them feel like they were getting away with something without becoming too transgressive to warrant an R rating. It’s also a rating director Garry Marshall would become very comfortable with in the later era of his career when he was directing PG-13 romantic comedies like Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve. In these respects, The Flamingo Kid was prophetic of the future, albeit one that came about long before 2020.

Finally, it’s worth reflecting on what The Flamingo Kid got a PG-13 rating for in the first place. Per AFI, language appears to be the primary reason the feature got a PG-13 moniker, including a solitary F-bomb. This may have been the most prescient part of The Flamingo Kid as a groundbreaking PG-13 movie since it established how these titles can get one F-bomb and still avoid the more financially restrictive R rating. In these ways, The Flamingo Kid did manage to predict the future, even if the pop culture landscape it helped to pave the way for has largely left it in the dust.