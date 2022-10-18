To say the upcoming The Flash movie has had a troubled production would be a bit of an understatement. The film has had multiple director changes, script rewrites, and controversies surrounding the lead actor Ezra Miller. However, it seems that Warner Bros. and DC are still confident in the film as The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that a script for a sequel has already been written.

The sequel to The Flash has reportedly been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Johnson-McGoldrick is no stranger to the superhero genre, having written Aquaman and its upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It’s no surprise that higher-ups would tap him to write The Flash since his track record is proven. Aquaman is the highest-grossing film in DC Extended Universe at the global box office and is the only one to cross a billion dollars. Johnson-McGoldrick’s other writing credits include Orphan, The Conjuring 2, and several episodes of The Walking Dead.

Details around the plot of The Flash sequel are obviously being kept under wraps as The Flash is still months away. In fact, details around the plot of The Flash are still largely unknown. All fans officially have to go off of is a short teaser trailer released a year ago for DC Fandome. But, it does seem to be adapting the “Flashpoint” storyline, which sees the titular hero going back in time to prevent his mother’s murder.

Before this news of the script having already been written, many fans were skeptical that the sequel would ever come. Mainly because they have been skeptical that The Flash would ever come. The movie has had a very long and very bumpy road since it was first announced back in 2014. As earlier mentioned, it has been delayed time and time again for a myriad of reasons and over the years a number of different directors and writers have come on board from the writing pair of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to director Rick Famuyiwa. Ultimately, the film was able to start filming with Andy Muschietti directing from a script by Christina Hodson, based on a story by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Joby Harold.

However, the biggest issue facing The Flash, both in the past and its upcoming release, is the very public legal issues of Miller. The actor has been arrested several times with charges made against them that span from theft to supplying illegal drugs to a minor. More Collider's coverage of Miller’s legal troubles and the public apology they made can be found here. Due to all the controversy surrounding Miller, many wondered if the film will even get released. But with $200 Million already spent on the production, Warner Bros seems eager to at least try to make it back at the box office.

The Flash is currently slated to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the film’s release and its potential sequel. Check out the teaser trailer below: