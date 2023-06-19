Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Flash.

The Flash movie featured cameos from many different versions of DC Comics characters from throughout the multiverse. However, one of the most surprising cameos was saved for the end. After Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) resets the timeline, he is greeted by a Bruce Wayne played by George Clooney, who previously played the character in 1997's Batman & Robin. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the ending with Clooney was the third one that was filmed for the movie.

All three versions of the ending took place outside of the courthouse, where Barry was finally able to prove his father's innocence in his mother's murder. The first ending was created under former DC Films President Walter Hamada and featured Barry with Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne and Sasha Calle's Supergirl. This would have been a significant ending for the movie after both Keaton's Batman and Calle's Supergirl were killed in the final battle against General Zod's (Michael Shannon) army in the Flashpoint universe. A set photo from June 2021 showed Keaton at the courthouse filming the scene. The ending also set up the future of Keaton's Batman, who was originally going to have a larger role in the future of the DCEU. Keaton filmed appearances for the canceled Batgirl movie and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. A film based on the animated series Batman Beyond was also in development with Keaton expected to appear as Bruce Wayne.

After Warner Bros. was acquired by Discovery, a second ending for the film was created and filmed in September 2022. The new ending still featured Keaton and Calle but also added Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman was featured earlier in the movie in a scene with Flash and the Ben Affleck version of Batman. However, after James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as the co-CEOs of DC Studios, the duo decided to change the ending again. Gunn and Safran reportedly did not want to tease a future appearance from Cavill or Gadot that did not line up with their future plans with the DC Universe. Instead, they decided to add another Batman in the movie and decided to pursue Clooney. After watching The Flash, Clooney agreed to appear, and the current ending was filmed in January.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Joe Quinones Shares 'The Flash' Concept Art Showcasing the Many Designs of Batman

The Future of the DC Universe

While the era of the DCEU that began with Man of Steel in 2013 is coming to an end, a new one under Gunn and Safran is about to begin. Gunn himself will write and direct the first film in the new DCU, Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. The DCU Batman will be introduced in the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold, which will be directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti. The film will also introduce Bruce Wayne's son Damian, who later takes up the mantle of Batman's sidekick Robin.

The Flash is currently playing in theaters.