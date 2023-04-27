The Flash is racing to the big screen and, ahead of this summer's release of the movie that will define the future of the DC Universe, more details are appearing from the Speed Force, letting fans know just how many surprises they can expect. According to Nerdist, Andy Muschietti spoke about some of the cameos that couldn't make the cut for the movie, due to scheduling conflicts or simply because their appearances wouldn't have fit in the narrative. Given how the filmmaker is dealing with a multiversal story, the characters that were supposed to show up were familiar faces.

Grant Gustin was one of the cameos that were initially suggested for The Flash, but since a place couldn't be found for him within the story, he couldn't be a part of the production. The actor has been playing Barry Allen in the television series of the same name over the course of a decade, developing the character from a young boy obsessed with solving the mystery behind his mother's death, to the hero Central City can always rely on. The Scarlet Speedster even met Miller's version of Allen during a crossover event that took place in 2020, making the choice to pass on Gustin's appearance even more baffling.

Some of the other characters that were meant to jump into action during the movie that has been in development before Gustin's show began to air weren't even directly connected to The Flash. Lynda Carter's version of Wonder Woman was left on the cutting room floor, while it remains to be seen if even Gal Gadot's version will be able to pop up for a second. On the other hand, Marlon Brando's Jor-El from Superman was also considered, but eventually dropped. Digitally brining back actors that have passed away has always been complicated, making that decision completely understandable.

Image via DC

The Cameos That Are Confirmed

While it is unfortunate to learn just how close some characters came to a comeback or a big screen debut, fans can rest assured knowing that other beloved DC heroes will be present during Barry's solo adventure. Michael Keaton will play Batman once again, more than thirty years after his debut as the Caped Crusader, as Sasha Calle will be introduced as a Super-Girl from a universe where her cousin, Clark (Henry Cavill) isn't around, saving the world. It remains to be seen what else is in store when The Flash premieres this summer.

You can check out the official trailer for The Flash below, before the movie races into theaters on June 16: