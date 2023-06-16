Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for The Flash.

The multiverse is everywhere, and in every multiverse, you have many variants of the same people. And how does that translate in movies? It means, you have many cameo appearances from stars of the past - and sometimes the future. Once again, that was the case in DC's The Flash, which opened today in theaters.

The Flash is probably one of the best known characters to travel the multiverse, given his propensity for extreme speed. The movie stars Ezra Miller in dual roles as Barry Allen, the supersonic, physics-defying, socially awkward hero as he travels back through time to save his family - only to begin to destroy reality itself. Among many surprises, the film features a Batman (Michael Keaton) who is definitely not the Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) he thinks of as his best friend.

In the climax of the film, The Flash - attempting to undo the damage he's done as he comes to terms with the fact that, sometimes, you can't stop what is meant to happen - opens up worlds, within worlds, where we see heroes of the past - Christopher Reeve as Superman, George Reeves as Superman, and Adam West as Batman. We also see glimpses of what could have been. A scene is shown featuring Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel, battling a giant spider - a nod to the script which was originally written by Kevin Smith in the 1990s, and was meant to be directed by Tim Burton.

The Cutting Room Floor

But there could have been much more, as has now been discovered. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the movie's director and producer respectively, have been chatting with Vanity Fair about the climactic scene that sees worlds crashing down on Barry as he desperately tries to salvage the situation, revealing that we could have seen a lot more - and may yet, if Andy's four-hour cut of the movie ever surfaces.

Barbara notes: "The universes start colliding, and we had a lot more characters that we all know that we had to let go because there just wasn't the time." This scene was nicknamed the Chronobowl, since it shows time descending (or spinning backwards) down a chronological whirlpool. Andy elaborated on the heartbreaking decision to cut some of the more beloved characters from DC's history, including Jor-El, Penguin and the Joker.

“That ‘hall of fame’ of great characters and actors…there’s so many, the list was endless. We had to choose, we had to pick. Lynda Carter was one of them. Marlon Brando and Burgess Meredith, Cesar Romero. We had to keep Adam West. We grew up in Argentina where the reruns were very important. We only had four channels, and they were presenting Batman, rerunning Batman as if it was a new series. That was our Batman.”

The Flash is currently playing in theaters. Speed down to your local multiplex and check it out.